Global In-Vitro ADME Testing Services Markets, 2019-2030

The In Vitro ADME Testing Services Market, 2019-2030' report features a comprehensive study of the current landscape of in vitro ADME testing service providers.



The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders across different global regions.



One of the key objectives of the report is to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the in vitro ADME testing services market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2019-2030.



In addition, we have segmented the future opportunity across [A] different global regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world), [B] type of services (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion), [C] type of assays (across 5+ categories), [D] type of molecule(s) (biologics and small molecules), [E] type of sponsor company (pharmaceutical / biotechnology companies and academic / research institutes) and [F] therapeutic areas (across 10+ categories).



To account for the uncertainties associated with the in vitro ADME testing services market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, featuring a comprehensive list of over 90 CROs that offer in vitro ADME testing services, and analyses based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, headquarter location(s), company size, type of additional service(s) offered (in vivo ADME, in silico ADME and toxicology testing), range of assays offered within in vitro ADME service portfolio (blood to plasma ratio, Caco-2 permeability, cytochrome (CYP) enzyme induction / inhibition, metabolic stability, plasma protein binding, reaction phenotyping and others), type of molecule(s) (biologics and small molecules), and type of clientele (pharmaceutical / biotechnology companies and academic / research institutes).

A schematic logo landscape of in vitro ADME service providers, highlighting their geographical distribution (on the basis of location of headquarters) and company size (small-sized (1-50 employees), mid-sized (51-200 employees), large (201-1,000 employees), and very large (>1,000 employees)).

A discussion on the various outsourcing business models adopted in this domain, along with a list of key considerations that need to be taken into account by industry stakeholders while selecting a CRO partner.

Elaborate profiles of popular in vitro ADME testing service providers, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on in vitro ADME service(s) capabilities, and a comprehensive future outlook.

A comprehensive benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups, and thereby, providing a means for stakeholders to identify ways to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired between 2005-2018, along with the geographical distribution of this activity. The analysis also features an ownership change matrix, providing a summary of the involvement of private and public sector entities in this domain.

A detailed discussion on the various regulatory guidelines related to in vitro ADME testing, which have been laid down by major international / regional regulatory bodies (namely European Medicine Agency (EMA), US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and World Health Organization (WHO)).

Chapter Outlines

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current scenario within the in vitro ADME testing services market and its likely evolution in the short-mid and long term.

Chapter 3 provides an introduction to the overall drug discovery process, with details on the time taken for a drug to traverse through the various stages of drug development and into the market. It includes an overview of ADME testing, featuring a detailed discussion on the significance of evaluating various ADME parameters within the drug discovery and development process. Further, the chapter presents insights on the benefits of carrying out ADME testing at early stages of drug development. It also features details related to various contract services that can be availed by industry stakeholders seeking to outsource ADME testing.

Chapter 4 features a detailed discussion on the various outsourcing related business models that are commonly adopted by the industry stakeholders in relation to ADME testing. The chapter includes a list of factors that drive sponsors to outsource their ADME testing operations. It also highlights several key parameters that sponsors need to take into consideration while choosing a CRO partner. The chapter features an elaborate discussion on the benefits of outsourcing ADME services, along with the affiliated risks and challenges.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive view on the global landscape of in vitro ADME testing service providers. It includes information related to over 90 CROs that claim to offer in vitro ADME services, featuring in-depth analyses of the players based on their year of establishment, headquarter location(s), company size, type of additional service(s) offered, range of assays offered within in vitro ADME service portfolio, type of molecule(s), and type of clientele. The chapter also includes a list of 70 players offering in silico ADME services. In addition, it also features a logo landscape of the players that claim to offer in vitro ADME services, distributed on the basis of the location of their respective headquarters and company size.

Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of key CROs that claim to offer in vitro ADME testing services, across different geographies. Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), information on in vitro ADME service(s) capabilities, and a comprehensive future outlook.

Chapter 7 presents a benchmark analysis of the various players engaged in this domain. It highlights the capabilities of the companies in terms of their expertise across various services related to in vitro ADME testing. The analysis allows companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups, and thereby, providing a means for stakeholders to identify ways to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

Chapter 8 features a detailed analysis of the mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this space, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired from 2005 to 2018. The analysis also features an ownership change matrix, providing a summary of the involvement of private and public sector entities in this domain.

Chapter 9 features information on the regulatory guidelines that have been laid down by key regulatory bodies/organizations, specific to ADME testing in the pharmaceutical industry. These are EMA, ICH, MHLW, OECD, USFDA and WHO.

Chapter 10 features a comprehensive market forecast, highlighting the future potential of in vitro ADME testing services market till 2030. The projected opportunity has been further analyzed to develop a better perspective related to its distribution across [A] different global regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world), [B] type of services (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion), [C] type of assays (across 5+ categories), [D] type of molecule(s) (biologics and small molecules), [E] type of sponsor company (pharmaceutical / biotechnology companies and academic / research institutes) and [F] therapeutic areas (across 10+ categories).

Chapter 11 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Chapter 12 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions that were held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Dan Close (Chief Scientific Officer, 490 BioTech), and Sridhar Iyer (Director and Global Head, Business Development, JRF Global) and Sarang Gorte (Assistant Manager, Business Development, JRF Global).

Chapter 13 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.

Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

