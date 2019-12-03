Issued by Church of Scientology International

The Magic of Christmas at the UK Scientology Headquarters

The launch of the holiday season at the Scientology spiritual headquarters in the UK

The launch of the holiday season at the Scientology spiritual headquarters in the UK

The Church of Scientology launches a month of community activities at Saint Hill, home of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in the UK

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa is back. He arrived from the North Pole early this year and reestablished his residence at the grotto at Saint Hill, where a long line of children could not wait to welcome him back to the Church of Scientology spiritual headquarters in the UK.

More than a thousand gathered for the lighting of the Christmas lights, officially launching the festivities. When East Gindstead Town Councillor Dick Sweatman flicked the switch, it also marked the official opening of the ice rink, which has been filled with skaters ever since.

On the south side of the Saint Hill Manor grounds, children raced to be the first to the teacup and other funfair rides. There were also roasted chestnuts, donuts and crêpes, and more than 2,000 marshmallows were roasted and devoured in the course of the evening.

The Saint Hill Great Hall was packed for a community variety show that featured a local choir, a dance troupe, and skits.

The winter festival is open to the public throughout the month of December and into the new year.

Saint Hill Manor is the historic home of L. Ron Hubbard. It served as the international headquarters for the religion in the 1960s. For more information watch Inside Scientology: Saint Hill on the Scientology Network.

For more information, visit the Scientology Newsroom.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Scientology Network: Inside Saint Hill

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Share This Story
Fun on ice at the Saint Hill holiday ice rink

Fun on ice at the Saint Hill holiday ice rink

Santa arrived in his grotto and welcomes the town’s children for a chat.

Santa arrived in his grotto and welcomes the town’s children for a chat.

What could be more fun than roasted marshmallows?

What could be more fun than roasted marshmallows?

Plenty of rides for the children

Plenty of rides for the children

Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles
90028 , California
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
The Magic of Christmas at the UK Scientology Headquarters
Volunteers Clean Up Hollywood for the 2019 Christmas Parade
Expanding the Drug-Free World Campaign in Kansas City
View All Stories From This Author