ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against X Financial – XYF

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of X Financial (NYSE: XYF) resulting from allegations that X Financial may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In September 2018, X Financial completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 11.7 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at $9.50 per ADS.

On November 19, 2018, X Financial reported its financial results for its third quarter 2018 which ended only eleven days after the IPO. In its third quarter 2018 financial results, the Company revealed increasing delinquency rates on its loans, a reduction of loans by the Company, and a reduction of active lenders on its platform.

On March 19, 2019, X Financial’s president stated that the Company’s loan volume had been declining since the middle of 2018. On May 21, 2019, X Financial’s CEO and chairman stated that the Company was unlikely to achieve significant loan or revenue growth due to the failure and ending of its preferred loan business.

Since the IPO, X Financial stock has traded as low as $1.65 per ADS, a significant decline from the $9.50 IPO price.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by X Financial investors.

