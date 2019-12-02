FilmOn CEO Alki David Responds to Mahim Khan Trial Decision

Why was the defense blocked from presenting any evidence or witnesses in L.A. Superior Court?

/EIN News/ --

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Mahim Kahn v. Alki David trial in L.A. Superior Court has ended with the jury deciding against David. Below is a statement from Alki David, CEO of FilmOn Networks which includes documented allegations of misrepresentation, threatening witnesses, and violations of court orders. It also explains his view that the legal system in California has serious flaws that make it impossible for a defendant in a “MeToo” case to get a fair trial.

Statement from Alki David, CEO of FilmOn Networks:

“How is it justice if I’m not allowed to present any defense at all? No witnesses. No evidence. Gloria Allred and Nathan Goldberg knew they had a losing case against me and my companies and their only option -- with so much contingency money on the table -- was to cheat.

In his closing arguments, Goldberg led the jury to believe I didn’t call any witnesses by choice. The truth is the judge blocked every possible witness I wanted to call, even to rebut new lies from the plaintiff and her witnesses. My attorney filed a motion for mistrial based on Goldberg being allowed to mislead the jury this way--the judge denied it.

This trial proves that not only is the system broken. It’s in a state of emergency. It’s an emergency for employment law, for business and innovation in the state of California. It’s an emergency for justice.

I’ll say it again to all of you--as I was prevented from saying in court--I never touched Mahim Khan inappropriately. I never sexually harassed her. We have evidence that she conspired with other accusers after learning about a previous sealed settlement. Both Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom have violated court orders related to this settlement. We have evidence that among this network of accusers Allred and Bloom assembled and divided up, money and jobs were offered to witnesses, and demands were made to recruit more accusers.

We caught Khan and her witnesses in obvious lies that would have impeached them in front of the jury if the judge hadn’t denied every legitimate move we made at defense. We also have a police report and texts that show Khan literally threatened the baby of one of my witnesses.

Allred’s Diagnosis-on-Demand doctor has testified in 10 cases for the firm so far this year, as he admitted in court. He brags that he has a 100% record of finding PTSD in plaintiffs that hire him. After only a few hours with Khan, he comes to court at $800 an hour, to blame me for Khan’s unresolved issues over extreme physical abuse by her own father spanning 20 years.

With me unable to mount any defense, the plaintiff’s lies grew in number, sprouted embellishments, even contradicted themselves. Why was the judge so determined to block me from presenting any defense whatsoever? Why did she ignore egregious, unethical, even illegal behavior by the plaintiff and her attorneys? Everyone should be asking these questions.

Gloria Allred, Nathan Goldberg and Mahim Khan took the judge’s bias, or agenda, or whatever it was, as nothing less than a license to lie.”

Attachment

FOTV Media Networks 3103834991 press@filmon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.