FMW Media Introduces New Clients to its 2020 Network Broadcasts

NativeCoin (N8V) - https://native-coin.io/ - NativeCoin will be used by Tribal businesses, enterprises, gaming, sports betting, and Tribal ecosystems worldwide to support daily financial transactions. There are over 560 Native American Tribes and 460 Native run casinos in the United States.

CEEK VR - https://www.ceek.io - CEEK VR is a distributor of cryptographically authenticated immersive content and merchandise. CEEK’s device agnostic platform is compatible with smartphones, Smart TV’s, desktop, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality devices. CEEK’s world class partners include Universal Music, Apple and T-Mobile

MOR CRYPTO Exchange - https://icomarks.com/ico/morcrypto - MorCrypto is a cryptocurrency trading exchange with lending services that guarantees 5% monthly ROI paid in Bitcoin. We are also building a cryptocurrency e-commerce platform, a professional sports gaming app and a cryptocurrency mining farm powered by our base coin MOR. The core vision of Morcrypto is to encourage cryptocurrency adoption, stability in cryptocurrency earnings and a marketplace where products can be purchased with cryptocurrency at ease.

Digital Assets and Commodity (DACX) - https://dacx.io/ - Digital Asset & Commodity Exchange leverages artificial intelligence and high performance computing technology, optimized towards providing an efficient, secure and compliant marketplace with product solutions for both institutional grade and retail clientele. Our emphasis is on fractionalization of all forms of assets and commodities via tokenization. To bring more opportunities for inclusion for all types of investors; which in turn adds further liquidity to these traditional markets.

Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) - https://gcalliance.io - Lead Blockchain Dev & Head of GCSecurity built CALL, the very first ERC777-based, multi-utility token that was ever deployed on the Ethereum Network. It represents a huge leap forward in smart contract technology, by way of Ethereum’s progressive ERC777 protocol (most likely to supersede ERC20) and features Batch Transfer Capability. Packed full of unique & enhanced functionalities, CALL token will be leveraged both inside and outside the GCNews ecosystem, facilitating voting competitions in conjunction with several partner entities and expanding into applications such as rental applications. For example, its smart contract can unlock smart locks for clients AirBnB by simply sending 'CALL' tokens to it.

JDX Coin - https://jdxcoin.com/ - The JDX Platform is a next-generation decentralized financial platform aimed at providing inclusive, fair and efficient financial services through the use of its native cryptocurrency. JDXCoin allows users to send payments directly to another party without going through any financial institution. As an asset-backed token, JDXCoin will not suffer the same problems with volatility as other popular digital tokens

SONOME (ONG) - https://www.ongcoin.com - SOMEE.Social is a blockchain based social dashboard that provides ease of control for both central-decentralized social media networks. It supports community building and social interaction with cryptocurrency rewards

EZYStayz (ETZ) Applications - https://www.ezystayz.com - a holiday rental market powered by crypto currency based on blockchain technologies which work globally.

Excited to offer a short televised segment about cryptos making news, featured in 60 seconds, FMW introduces this new Segment titled, “CryptoMinuteTV.”

Marvin Baker, CEO of BGTV Direct, states, “The new televised segment will prove to be a perfect and very powerful partnership between ‘Exploring the Block’ and ‘CryptoMinuteTV.’ We plan to showcase our content and provide investment and marketing opportunities to a worldwide audience and this partnership expands our potential viewership to over 450 million TV households both domestically and internationally.”

He further adds, “’Exploring The Block’ gives us a worldwide footprint in China, Europe, South and Central America in addition to adding major business news networks in North America. Our first feature segment will be on BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: BFCH) and the grand opening of their new crypto mining facility that will provide investment opportunities in addition to selling and hosting miners in their new facility to our viewers.”

René Bogislawski, CEO of Global Crypto Alliance Ltd (CALL), states, “We are excited to be partnering with FMW Media Works and W3BT, which will allow us to broadcast our next-level, ERC777-based smart contract tech and disruptive business models behind Global Crypto Alliance’s first product, GCNews.io, as well as GCSecurity, our service responsible for cutting-edge blockchain technology. This collaboration will afford us the opportunity to showcase what we’re all about to an absolutely breathtaking number of people around the globe by being featured on ‘New To The Street,’ ‘Innovators with Jane King,’ FOX Business Network, and Bloomberg TV over the next couple years. This level of exposure will also boost our awareness which other projects will be able to engage or join our team to have their smart contracts upgraded from ERC20 to the next level of ERC777 and more.”

Further, FMW Media announces upcoming broadcast for 1irstCoin (FST) on December 8, 2019 on KRON TV Channel 4 San Francisco -Innovators morning business news. 1irstCoin created one of the best global applications for decentralizing cryptocurrency trading with its crypto-aggregator, whereas users can procure decentralized transactions in the easiest way.

FMW Media extends a thank you to its business developer and coordinator Reese Irish from W3BT for assisting on introducing and facilitating the start of several new featured companies this month, December 2019.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "NewToTheStreet," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run shows across major U.S. Television networks. These TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in US and international markets. Developing 2-additional shows "TheBestinNY" and "The Ultimate Listing," FMW commences new broadcasting in early 2020.

About W3BT (Web 3.0 Blockchain Transition).

W3BT believes blockchain technology is the future economic system and internet infrastructure. Companies, Universities and other Organizations that integrate blockchain technology into their working models are now disrupting their space and securing their future success & relevance. W3BT integrates blockchain technology into working models through their Tokenization process. Once W3BT develops your token or if you already have a token you can become the authority with W3BT's powerful TV Marketing services for tokenized companies. Get filmed on The NASDAQ Floor in NYC and then featured on FMW's Blockchain TV show: "Exploring The Block" which is aired on FOX Business, Bloomberg (U.S. and/or International), iSUN Asia, KRON, Cumulus Media, Cultura Colectiva, ionTV and more (potential reach of 2 billion people). https://W3BT.io

About TIDEiSun Group:

TideiSun Group, a global FinTech and media group, known for its global resources and business model innovation, headquartered in Hong Kong with branches in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey, operate both public and private subsidiaries. TideiSun Group embraces venture capital and private equity with creative token economy, accelerate enterprise adoption of blockchain and AI technology, which bridges the gap between digital assets and fiat currencies, and promotes the exchange and management of digital assets.

