Senate Policy Briefing Iran Uprising: The Nation Rises for Freedom

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senate Policy Briefing
WASHINGTON, DC – A Senate policy briefing, entitled “Iran Uprising: The Nation Rises for Freedom,” featuring prominent subject matter experts, will discuss the nationwide November uprising in Iran and its ramification for a sound and effective U.S. policy toward Tehran. The featured speakers are:
General James Jones, USMC(Ret.), former National Security Advisor, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Marine Corps Commandant;
Governor Tom Ridge, First Homeland Security Secretary and former Pennsylvania Governor; and
Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr., former Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs.
WHEN: Wednesday, December 4, 2019
11:30 am – 1:00 pm
WHERE: Kennedy Caucus Room, 325 Russell Senate Office Building
SPONSORED BY: Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)
For more information: www.oiac.org
Dr. Majid Sadeghpour
OIAC
202-876-8123
