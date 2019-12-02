Senate Policy Briefing Iran Uprising: The Nation Rises for Freedom Senate Policy Briefing Iran Uprising: The Nation Rises for Freedom Senate Policy Briefing Iran Uprising: The Nation Rises for Freedom

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senate Policy Briefing

Iran Uprising: The Nation Rises for Freedom

WASHINGTON, DC – A Senate policy briefing, entitled “Iran Uprising: The Nation Rises for Freedom,” featuring prominent subject matter experts, will discuss the nationwide November uprising in Iran and its ramification for a sound and effective U.S. policy toward Tehran. The featured speakers are:

General James Jones, USMC(Ret.), former National Security Advisor, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Marine Corps Commandant;

Governor Tom Ridge, First Homeland Security Secretary and former Pennsylvania Governor; and

Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr., former Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs.



WHEN: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

11:30 am – 1:00 pm

WHERE: Kennedy Caucus Room, 325 Russell Senate Office Building

SPONSORED BY: Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)



For more information: www.oiac.org

