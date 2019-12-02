The Chicago School Names Anthony Mack, I as Director of Institutional Advancement

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP), is pleased to announce the appointment of Los Angeles businessman Anthony Brian Mack, M.S. as Director of Institutional Advancement. With a wealth of experience in operations, sales and leadership, Mr. Mack will be responsible for directing the University’s fundraising program, providing strategic oversight of annual, planned and capital campaigns. The Chicago School is a leading nonprofit institution devoted to psychology and related behavioral health sciences.

Mack joins The Chicago School from Westlake Financial Services where he served as a regional account manager. He is the first recipient of the Ron Brown Economic Development Award, has owned a successful restaurant for 20 years, and rolled out nationally recognized restaurant franchise concepts. Appointed by the mayor, Mack currently serves as a commissioner on the Human Relations Commission for the City of Los Angeles and is a council member of the African American Governor Leadership Council.

“For over 10 years The Chicago School of Professional Psychology has represented all the very best of downtown LA. We have brought higher education downtown with a mission and community service focus that daily makes a great impact on our city. We play a central role in educating and training the next generation of diverse psychology and behavioral health scientists,” said TCSPP President Michele Nealon, Psy.D. “Additionally, we are leaders in our contributions to decreasing mental health stigma and raising the public’s awareness of ‘no health without mental health.’ I am beyond excited to have Mr. Mack join our team here in Los Angeles. With his deep roots in the city and his shared passion to contribute to society through education and community service, we will accomplish even more.”

“At The Chicago School, we have a rare opportunity to contribute to mental health wellness. The increase in loss of life through suicide amongst adolescents, for example, is plaguing our communities locally, regionally and nationally,” explained Mr. Mack, M.S. “I am honored yet proud to play the role of bridge builder between our University and the community to reverse the current trend, resulting in positive impactful change. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve The Chicago School in all its endeavors, including impacting those communities where access to mental health care is especially challenging.”

Mack holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership and innovative technologies, a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and is currently working on his doctorate in education.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private university devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The institution serves almost 6,000 students across campuses in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; and Dallas, as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 25 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is a leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

The Chicago School is a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

Victor Abalos The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (213) 615-7270 vabalos@thechicagoschool.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.