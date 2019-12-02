Bright Mountain Media, Inc. Closes Merger With News Distribution Network

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), a digital media holding company whose primary focus is connecting brands and advertisers with consumers as a full advertising services company, announced today that it has closed the previously announced merger with News Distribution Network, Inc. (NDN).

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, NDN provides data-driven technology solutions for the syndication and monetization of contextually relevant, personalized premium video content. NDN seeks to solve the industry’s supply challenge for premium video by creating new video streams and impression opportunities across the most desirable online publishing destinations in the United States. NDN has aggregated a digital audience which provides ad buyers with near certainty in reaching target demographics.

Kip Speyer, Chairman and CEO of Bright Mountain Media, reiterated that, “NDN provides Bright Mountain with a product-to-market process which reaches from Digital Ad Buyers to the most desirable publications, across a wide variety of content categories. The NDN model is the optimal platform for Bright Mountain to add additional capability with planned acquisitions in the near future”. Greg Peters, Founder and CEO of NDN, stated “The NDN team is looking forward to expanding our value proposition with Bright Mountain. In combination with Bright Mountain, NDN will offer a stronger solution for ad buyers and publishers which provide greater ROI and profitability for our partners.” Greg Peters has become President and COO of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. effective with the closing of the NDN merger.

ABOUT BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (BMTM) is a digital media holding company whose primary focus is connecting brands with consumers as a full advertising services platform. Bright Mountain Media’s assets include the Bright Mountain Media ad network, NDN, S&W Media, an ad exchange platform, and 24 websites (owned and/or managed) that provide content and services.

About NDN

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, NDN provides data-driven technology solutions for the syndication and monetization of contextually relevant, personalized premium video content. NDN is the surviving entity resulting from the execution by Inform, Inc. of a corporate inversion which separated ongoing activities from activities associated with certain debts and legal claims pursued by Inform against Google, Inc. NDN is a leading data-driven technology solution for the syndication and monetization of contextually relevant, personalized premium video content. NDN's code has been embedded in 4,700 premium newspaper, news media, magazine, television and radio sites, allowing the Company unique insight into the intersection of how a user is consuming and engaging in a page, video content and advertising.

Additional information about Bright Mountain Media can be found at: https://www.brightmountainmedia.com/



Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to close the proposed acquisition of Inform, Inc., any the realization of any expected benefits from such transaction if closed. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

