Range Declares Quarterly Dividend
/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter. A dividend of $0.02 per common share is payable on December 30, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019.
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas, NGL and oil producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana. The Company pursues an organic development strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk development drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.
Range Investor Contact:
Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com
