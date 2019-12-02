Geeks Without Frontiers Receives Award for Developing Connectivity Solutions That Champion Human Rights and Prevent Illegal Fishing

SSPI Honors Humanitarian Organization With its ‘Better Satellite World’ Award During Annual Ceremony in London

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geeks Without Frontiers (GEEKS), a non-profit organization with the goal of bringing the benefits of internet connectivity to unserved populations, was honored at the SSPI Better Satellite World award ceremony earlier today in London. The organization was recognized for its “Sustainability Models for the Global Fishing Industry” project, which is laying the groundwork to bring internet connectivity to small fishing vessels to protect human rights and the health of the oceans.



“Geeks Without Frontiers is exemplary in its work to promote satellite connectivity in service to a better world,” said SSPI Director of Innovation and Development, Lou Zacharilla. “Our Better Satellite World awards are designed to dramatize the immense contributions of the ‘invisible infrastructure’ that satellites bring to life on Earth. GEEKS is a well-deserving recipient, doing the work to ensure that the benefits of satellite connectivity reach populations most in need.”

GEEKS developed the commercially sustainable, satellite-based connectivity solutions, designed to help tackle forced labor and human trafficking in the commercial fishing industry. In addition to addressing human rights concerns via vessel geo-positioning and providing connectivity to the crew, the solution is sustainable because of its commercial benefits for vessel owners, including the ability to transmit catch reports, monitor weather, conduct safe navigation and send distress signals. The same model can also be used to better address illegal unreported and unregulated fishing, overfishing and seafood fraud.

Sponsored by government and private sector stakeholders and drawing from the experience of multiple partners including satellite operators, terminal and component manufacturers, and value-added resellers, GEEKS provided research and analysis and identified technologies and business solutions for delivery of low-cost communications connectivity with satellite as a central feature. A critical element of the solution is also GEEKS’ regulatory and policy guidance for governments, to streamline licensing and spectrum allocations.

The SSPI Better Satellite World Awards ( www.bettersatelliteworld.com ) honor organizations that make the world a more prosperous, healthier, better-educated, sustainable and inclusive home for humankind. Award recipients were selected by an international jury consisting of a broad cross-section of industry thought leaders and distinguished professionals.

About SSPI

Founded in 1983, Space & Satellite Professionals International ( www.sspi.org ) is on a mission to make the space and satellite industry one of the world’s best at attracting and engaging the talent that powers innovation. With more than 3,700 members in 40 nations, it is the largest space and satellite industry association in the world. It delivers on its mission through programs, such as the Better Satellite World campaign and awards that promote space and satellite as the invisible but indispensable infrastructure of the modern world.

About Geeks Without Frontiers

Geeks Without Frontiers (www.geekswf.org) is a platform for global impact. A technology neutral nonprofit, GEEKS mission is to bring the benefits of broadband connectivity – health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality and the other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) – to the estimated 3.5 billion people who remain unconnected.

Contact information:

Angie Mar

Director, International Programs

info@geekswf.org



