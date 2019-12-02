Colliers International to Establish a Market Leader in North Carolina

Plans to establish new company-owned operations in Raleigh in 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International, leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), today announced its intention to build a market-leading presence across North Carolina by launching a new company-owned operation in Raleigh as a complement to its existing business in Charlotte. Colliers will not renew its license with its existing affiliate and will open new operations by the third quarter of 2020.



J. Scott Adams, Colliers International Virginia | President will oversee the new operation in Raleigh, including efforts to identify a proven business leader and recruiting high-quality professionals in capital markets, leasing and property management.

“Colliers enjoys a strong position in the Southeast and is deeply committed to North Carolina, one of the fastest growing markets in America,” said Ryan Kratz, Colliers International President | U.S. Southeast Region. “It’s essential that we attract top tier professionals to our new Raleigh operation, adding to our already strong professionals across the region who are consistently accelerating the success of our clients.”

