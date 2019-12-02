Colfax to Host Annual Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- Annapolis Junction, MD, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (“Colfax”) (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day on December 18, 2019 in New York. Scheduled to speak are Matthew Trerotola, President and CEO, Shyam Kambeyanda, President of ESAB, and Brady Shirley, CEO of DJO Global, and Christopher Hix, SVP and CFO. A live webcast of the management presentations can be accessed beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time via Colfax’s website at www.colfaxcorp.com under the “Investors” section. Replays will also be available on the Company’s website following the event.

ABOUT COLFAX CORPORATION

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. Colfax is traded on the NYSE under the ticker “CFX.” Additional information about Colfax is available at www.colfaxcorp.com.

Investor Contact: Terry Ross, Vice President Colfax Corporation +1 (301) 323-9090 investorrelations@colfaxcorp.com



