Femtech Leader Colette Courtion Empowers Women To Control Their Wellness Destiny At Women’s Health Innovation Summit

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joylux , the innovative health technology company creating life-changing intimate wellness products for women, proudly announces that its CEO and Founder, Colette Courtion is a featured speaker at the Women’s Health Innovation Summit taking place December 3-4, 2019, in Boston. Colette is a femtech visionary and the mastermind behind vFit , a first-of-its-kind at-home device for women’s intimate wellness. Ms. Courtion will join dynamic women who are dedicated to advancing previously unmet needs in women’s healthcare and technology.Voted Most Innovative and Ingenious Company of 2019 by the Angel Capital Association, Joylux is demystifying—and solving—women’s intimate issues with Courtion at the helm. “It’s estimated that pelvic floor disorders affect over 30 million women in the US, but it remains a taboo topic that a majority of women are not even talking to their partners about, let alone their healthcare providers,” shares Ms. Courtion. “At Joylux, we are working with doctors and key influencers to break down these barriers and open up the conversations with our customers through education and awareness.”Says Ms. Courtion, “Female intimate health is just as important as men’s, and this is the summit’s focus. I’m honored to be involved and speaking alongside many like-minded peers and female business leaders.”With a new line of intimate care products launching and the continued success of vFit, Joylux is uniquely positioned to lead the way into the booming femtech space.About Joylux: Joylux is a global health technology company creating innovative products to transform women's intimate health and empower women to live their best lives.



