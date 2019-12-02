inTEST to Present at the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event

/EIN News/ -- MANSFIELD, Mass., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.



James Pelrin, President & CEO, and Hugh Regan, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating on behalf of the Company. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of inTEST’s website at www.intest.com .

LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event / December 10, 2019 / Los Angeles, CA

The LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event will take place December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA. Featuring over 200 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, the event will be attended by over 1,000 individuals. inTEST’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10th at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation, along with the presentation materials, will be available on the investor relations section of inTEST’s website at www.intest.com or via the following URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/intt/ .

For those interested in attending the conference, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50-$300 million.

INTT’s LD Micro profile: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/INTT .

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com .

Contacts inTEST Corporation Hugh T. Regan, Jr. Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Tel: 856-505-8999 Investors: Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal Guerrant Associates lguerrant@guerrantir.com Tel: (808) 960-2642



