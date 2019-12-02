The Jewelry Exchange has its biggest black Friday ever

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday 2019 marks The Jewelry Exchange’s biggest black Friday in its 41 year history, dethroning the prior record set in 2006.



“We’ve really focused this year on a fresh new line of merchandise,” explains Mark Doddridge, COO. “We began advertising 1 ct. lab grown diamond earrings and other jewelry for $249, and our competitors struggle to sell these for 3 times the price.”

He credits the surge in business to the launch of a series of new products and using higher quality diamonds in their manufacturing.

“Diamond prices have come down enough that we were able to significantly upgrade the quality of the diamonds used in our advertised pieces, everything from our $149 stackable diamond band, to our $790 3 stone and halo rings have seen an impressive improvement in quality," said Doddridge.

Our biggest hit so far has been their new line of 1ct $2490 certified engagement rings. “I’m thrilled to see huge demand for our 1ct $2490 engagement rings, a finished ring with a certified center stone available in all the hottest styles in 2019 for $2490 is just impossible to beat. No other jeweler can even come close," said Doddridge.



“For customers who wants something different we have top notch 1 ct. GIA certified loose diamonds that are white and Si quality or better for $2990, and thousands of GIA diamonds in almost every shape and size at the guaranteed lowest price," said Doddridge.

Even our staple products have been flying off the shelves.

“We sold over 100 pairs of diamond stud earrings on Black Friday alone,” said Doddridge. “We are adding new lab diamond jewelry styles weekly and can hardly produce enough lab grown jewelry to keep up, it’s nice to see the customers really embracing the lab grown line.”

The Jewelry Exchange is a value-focused jeweler with 14 locations across the country. By importing diamonds direct and manufacturing in house, they are able to offer customers direct to consumer pricing that is often below even wholesale and can mean savings of up to 80% over traditional jewelers.

Contact:

markd@jewelryexchange.com





