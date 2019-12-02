Winshuttle Announces Collaboration with Automation Anywhere

Winshuttle is now part of the Technology Alliance Program (TAP) aimed at providing advanced automation capabilities across platforms and use cases

/EIN News/ -- Bothell, Wash., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshuttle, the leader in data management and process automation software, is pleased to announce a new alliance with Automation Anywhere, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) provider.

As part of Automation Anywhere’s Technology Alliance Program (TAP), Winshuttle will offer flexible and secure SAP automation capabilities to companies deploying RPA. The intended integration of Winshuttle and Automation Anywhere technologies will enable enterprise organizations to more rapidly develop robust automation solutions in a low code, no-code environment—allowing them to get to value faster.

“As enterprise IT landscapes become more distributed, there will be an increasing need for intelligent RPA solutions to automate business processes that span multiple systems,” said Griffin Pickard, Director, Technology Alliance Program at Automation Anywhere. “Our partnership with Winshuttle will enable companies who use SAP ERP systems to automate complex, mission-critical processes faster and with more accuracy.”

The technology collaboration further strengthens Winshuttle’s position as the premier supplier of SAP ERP automation and data management solutions and makes it easier for enterprise organizations to extend their automation footprint—not only realizing immediate productivity gains, but also enabling employees to focus on higher-value tasks.

“Companies with automation initiatives are quickly learning that taking a portfolio approach to RPA leads to faster, less costly deployments – particularly when it comes to SAP,” explains Kristian Kalsing, Winshuttle’s VP of Product and Solutions. “Our expertise and deep integration with SAP coupled with Automation Anywhere’s RPA technology gives customers the best of both worlds for various use cases and technology requirements. We’re looking forward to providing a powerful solution that helps our customers realize the productivity gains they expect from digitization.”

Miriam Deasy, Research Director at analyst firm HFS Research supports this technology alliance and approach. “We advocate a toolbox approach to process automation. Winshuttle and Automation Anywhere are making a wise, mutually beneficial move here by broadening their go-to-market approaches and ecosystems to cater for the growing base of enterprises leveraging RPA. Winshuttle is a strong addition to the toolbox when the conversation turns to automation of business processes on SAP.”

About Winshuttle

Winshuttle software empowers business teams to make an impact through solutions that make it quick and easy to exchange data with SAP solutions using Excel, streamline SAP business processes using forms and workflows, and improve data quality using data stewardship capabilities.

Its business led, IT-enabled solutions enable users to automate processes and solve problems without compromising security or governance. Business teams can author solutions across lines of business and the SAP landscape, speeding product launches and financial accounting processes, streamlining customer and vendor onboarding, improving plant maintenance efficiency, and tackling data migration projects.

Learn more about Winshuttle’s data management solutions by visiting www.winshuttle.com

Mary Lee Winshuttle 4255276639 mary.lee@winshuttle.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.