IntriCon Awarded 2019 Medtronic Supplier Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices, today announced acceptance of the 2019 Medtronic Supplier Excellence Award.



This award recognizes suppliers with a strong commitment to helping Medtronic meet the needs of patients and customers around the world through critical service areas including quality, delivery, cost, and technology. IntriCon is one of ten companies out of Medtronic’s Top 110 Suppliers within the company’s 44,000+ supplier base to receive the award.

“We are extremely appreciative of this recognition from our longstanding business partner. It has always been the mission of IntriCon to deliver great products and a positive experience to the patients that utilize them,” said Mark Gorder, president and chief executive officer of IntriCon. “This award from Medtronic further validates the strength of our relationship and the commitment we share in delivering superior products in diabetes management. We are excited to be partnered with the market leader in this rapidly growing space and look forward to continuing to support them in the future.”

About IntriCon Corporation

Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.

