Casa Systems To Present at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology and access device solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced that Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1:10 p.m. Mountain Time (3:10 p.m. Eastern Time) in Scottsdale, Arizona.



A live audio webcast and archive of Casa Systems’ presentation will be available on the company's website at http://investors.casa-systems.com/.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, visit Casa’s website at http://www.casa-systems.com.

Source: Casa Systems, Inc.

IR Contact

Monica Gould

212-871-3927

investorrelations@casa-systems.com



Lindsay Savarese

212-331-8417

investorrelations@casa-systems.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.