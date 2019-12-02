VMware Carbon Black Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP)

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, announced that VMware Carbon Black has been named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms . Additionally, VMware Carbon Black is recognized in the Mid-size Enterprise (50M-1B USD) and North America categories.



“We take great pride in this recognition from our customers,” said Patrick Morley, general manager for VMware Carbon Black, the company’s security division. “We believe this feedback validates our platform strategy and approach to partnering with our customers to support their evolving needs in the rapidly changing threat landscape.”

To be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. VMware Carbon Black’s customers noted the company for preventing more threats, delivering actionable insights across endpoints, and for helping them operate faster and more effectively. You can find additional examples of VMware Carbon Black customer feedback here .

These capabilities are delivered through the VMware Carbon Black Cloud, a cloud-native endpoint protection platform (EPP) that provides security and IT professionals with everything needed to better secure their endpoints, using a single lightweight agent and an easy to use console. The VMware Carbon Black Cloud focuses on understanding attackers’ behavior patterns to detect and stop never-seen-before attacks in real time.

Additional Resources:

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About VMware Carbon Black

VMware Carbon Black is a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The VMware Carbon Black Cloud consolidates endpoint protection and IT operations into an endpoint protection platform (EPP) that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, VMware Carbon Black has key insights into attackers’ behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 6,000 global customers, including approximately one third of the Fortune 100, trust VMware Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company’s partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world’s leading IR firms, who use VMware Carbon Black’s technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html .

VMware and Carbon Black are registered trademarks of VMware or its affiliates in the US and other jurisdictions. Other trademarks or names mentioned in this press release belong to respective owner. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

