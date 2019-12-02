New Pacific Metals Reports 2019 AGM Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated October 29, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the annual general meeting of the shareholders held on November 29, 2019 (the “AGM”).



The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For Withheld Votes Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Jack Austin 80,418,277 99.97% 27,564 0.03% Dr. Rui Feng 80,418,620 99.96% 28,721 0.04% David Kong 80,424,170 99.97% 23,171 0.03% Greg Hawkins 76,933,985 95.63% 3,513,356 4.37% Martin Wafforn 80,424,417 99.97% 22,924 0.03%

John McCluskey did not stand for re-election as a director at the AGM and ceased to be a director of the Company effective November 29, 2019. The Company wishes to thank Mr. McCluskey for his time, services, and contributions he made during his tenure as a director.

At the AGM, shareholders voted 94.62% in favour of approving the share based compensation plan (the “Omnibus Plan”). The Omnibus Plan was also approved by the requisite majority of disinterested shareholders as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in Potosí Department, Bolivia and the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada.

For further information, contact:

New Pacific Metals Corp.,

Gordon Neal

President

Phone: (604) 633-1368

Fax: (604) 669-9387

info@newpacificmetals.com

www.newpacificmetals.com

