Colorado Springs Sprinkler Repair Experts, Peloquin Sprinklers and Landscaping, Expand Sprinkler Repair Business

Sprinkler repair experts of Colorado Springs, CO, Peloquin Sprinklers and Landscaping, expand their sprinkler repair business due to high demand.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a result of rising demand, Colorado Springs sprinkler repair experts, Peloquin Sprinklers and Landscaping, announced the expansion of their sprinkler repair business.

Peloquin Sprinklers acknowledges that their family-owned business, along with the rest of the irrigation and landscaping community, has been blessed by the booming housing market in Colorado Springs. While the Colorado Springs landscaping and sprinkler company pride themselves on quality sprinkler system installations as well as exquisite landscape designs, sprinkler repairs have become an important silo to its business.

Southern Colorado is known for its unpredictable weather, which can pose a challenge to homeowners and their sprinkler systems in Autumn and especially Winter.

According to Phil Peloquin, the owner of Peloquin Sprinklers, "the fast-changing weather can result in freezing temperatures and cause damage to sprinkler systems if they're not drained properly… in an ideal world, homeowners wouldn't require sprinkler repairs. Still, as with any home installation, it's important to maintain a sprinkler system to help reduce wear and tear and of course, winter freeze damage, an all too common repair in Colorado."

Mr. Peloquin grew up working for the family sprinkler business and has over 50 years of experience as a sprinkler contractor. An expert in his industry, he personally trains his sprinkler repair team and takes a personal interest in each customer to ensure quality and satisfaction.

“Even though our sprinkler repair business has grown over the years, I want to do everything within my power to help customers avoid a second repair call.” - Phil Peloquin

For more information, please visit: https://www.peloquinlandscaping.com/

About Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping:

Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping is a full-service landscaping company in Colorado Springs that has been providing high-quality lawn sprinkler and landscaping services with pride, honor, and integrity for over thirty years. Peloquin Landscaping is family-owned, insured, and brings three generations' worth of experience to the table. Their professionals specialize in every aspect of lawn sprinkler systems, sprinkler installation, sprinkler repairs, landscape design, landscaping installation, and more.



