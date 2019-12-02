BOK Financial Recognized Among the World’s Best Employers by Forbes

Company Earns Third Highest U.S. Regional Bank Ranking

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial, one of the nation’s largest regional financial services companies, was recently recognized on Forbes’ list of the World’s Best Employers. The list of 500 employers is developed from the world’s 2,000 largest public companies with input from a global poll of employees.



Forbes partnered with Statistica to analyze 1.4 million recommendations sourced from a global poll and regional surveys. Survey respondents were asked to rate their own employer and the likelihood that they would recommend this employer to a friend or family member. They also rated other employers they admired.

More than 50 regional banks made the list of 500; BOK Financial was third-highest among American regional financial services companies at an overall ranking of No. 319.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to fostering a strong workplace culture. We are pleased to be thought of so highly by both our own employees and others as an admired employer,” said Steve Bradshaw, president and CEO of BOK Financial. “I’m proud of the work our employees do on a daily basis to deliver exceptional client service and to give back to the communities where we live and work.”

“We are pleased to once again be ranked among the nation’s best financial employers,” said Kelley Weil, executive vice president and chief human resource officer for BOK Financial. “We are focused on attracting the best talent in the industry, and we’re dedicated to ensuring employees can be their best selves at work.”

BOK Financial was also recognized with the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award for 2019.

View the complete Forbes World’s Best Employers list here: https://www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-employers/#6a5669611e0c .

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $80 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Ryan

mryan@bokf.com

303.312.3420



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.