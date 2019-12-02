VMware Recognized as a Leader in November 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that the company is positioned furthest on the completeness of vision axis in Gartner’s Inc.’s November 2019 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure. According to Gartner, a Gartner Magic Quadrant is “a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors.” In addition, VMware is also in the Leaders quadrant of the report based on the ability to execute axis.



“We believe our placement as a Leader and our positioning furthest for completeness of vision reflects our continued efforts to deliver trusted, enterprise-grade HCI solutions to customers,” said John Gilmartin, senior vice president and general manager, HCI Business Unit, VMware. “More than 20,000 customers started their HCI journey with VMware vSAN to run business-critical applications and now many of those same customers see the value of expanding their HCI environments to a full software stack across the hybrid cloud with VMware Cloud Foundation.”

With digital transformation driving the accelerated pace of cloud-native workloads, VMware’s software-defined HCI solution is an ideal foundation. Most recently VMware made available VMware vSAN 6.7 Update 3 to deliver container-ready infrastructure through its new Cloud Native Storage (CNS) to support agile, next-gen application development and enhancements to management for consistent operations across hybrid clouds. The company also announced integration of VMware PKS with VMware Cloud Foundation to accelerate the deployment and management of Kubernetes in a cloud operating model.

VMware has the broadest flexibility of HCI deployment options for enterprises. Those options include over 15 jointly certified OEM server vendors with more than 500 validated configurations, the jointly engineered turn-key VxRail appliance with Dell EMC – and 70-plus cloud verified partners that offer VMware Cloud Foundation.

To read a complimentary copy of the November 2019 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, please visit here .

Additional Resources

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Jeffrey Hewitt, Philip Dawson, Julia Palmer, John McArthur, 25 November 2019.

VMware, vSAN, VMware PKS, and VMware Cloud Foundation are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html .

Media Contact

Stefanie Cannon

VMware Global Communications

1.650.427.1828

scannon@vmware.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.