Angola marks 43 years as UN member

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 2 - The Republic of Angola marked on Sunday, December 1st, the 43rd anniversary of its admission as a full member of the United Nations (UN).,

43 years ago, the former People’s Republic of Angola (RPA) was admitted as a full UN member, siding with the major nations.

Angola's admission to the UN was recommended to the General Assembly by the Security Council, through resolution 397/76, with the favorable votes of the majority of the Permanent Members of the Security Council.

Since then, the country, independent since November 11, 1975, has been present in the discussion of major world issues.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) stressed the importance of the date, underlining that Angola's diplomatic vision and its openness to the world allowed promoting equality between states and respect for the sovereignty of each country.

In a press release, MIREX points out as advantages of this admission the search for mutually advantageous cooperation, the defense and promotion of Human Rights, as well as dialogue in conflict resolution.

It exemplifies the Luanda Quadripartite Summit, held last August, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, which culminated with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Rwanda and Uganda, ending tension in the region.

It emphasizes that the country will continue to observe and respect the principles set out in the UN Charter and contribute to the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

"As a valid actor and interlocutor, Angola has twice been on the UN Security Council as a Non-Permanent Member (2003-2004 and 2015-2016)," the note reads.

For the first time (2003-2004), the country chaired the body on a rotating basis (November 2003), and on the second (2015-2016) the presidency took place in March 2016.

In recognition of the success of its Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) process, as well as that of peace-building and national reconciliation, in 2006 Angola earned the trust of UN Member States and chaired the first Peace-building Commission (PBC) of the international organization.

