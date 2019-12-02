Brown Thomas and Arnotts Empower Store Associates to Personalize Shopping Journeys In-Store and Online

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salesfloor, the industry-leading mobile application designed for store associates, announced today that Brown Thomas and Arnotts - both prominent Irish retailers that are part of the Selfridges Group, have selected the Salesfloor clienteling platform to modernize the role of their store associates. Associates at Brown Thomas and Arnotts can now extend the same level of personalized service delivered in-store to customers beyond the store.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts, established in 1849 and 1843 respectively, pride themselves on delivering exceptional customer experiences. By leveraging the Salesfloor platform, their associates will now have a 360° view of a customer’s preferences and purchase history that will allow them to deliver a seamless, personalized experience across all channels.

“Salesfloor helps our in-store stylists connect with their customers on a whole new level,” said Sarah Esler, Digital Innovation & Omnichannel Lead at Brown Thomas and Arnotts. “We are very pleased with the results from the recent pilot phase and excited to see even greater results as more team members are introduced to the platform.”

Store associates at Brown Thomas and Arnotts will be equipped with Salesfloor’s complete clienteling suite to communicate with their customers by e-mail, text messaging, social media, and live chat. Associates will receive automated alerts to notify them of opportunities with individual customers based on preferences and previous transactions. Customers can also shop online with store associates through Salesfloor’s Storefronts, which allow associates to create personalized versions of the e-commerce website and highlight their top recommendations,

“We are very excited to be expanding our partnership with Brown Thomas and Arnotts,” said Oscar Sachs, CEO at Salesfloor. “It’s a privilege to be working with such prestigious brands and helping them modernize the role of their associates across Europe.”

ABOUT BROWN THOMAS

Brown Thomas is Ireland’s premier lifestyle retailer. Through its internationally acclaimed and award-winning window displays, renowned fashion shows, exclusive product launches and unique luxury boutiques, Brown Thomas offers an unparalleled luxury shopping experience. It is a destination for Irish and international customers alike.

ABOUT ARNOTTS

Arnotts has been Dublin’s Department Store since 1843. Since opening its decorative, doors in the first half of the nineteenth century, Arnotts has developed its premises into the 300,000 sq ft store you know and love today. Arnotts offer a unique shopping experience to customers, stocking over 700 international brands and 100 Irish craft brands, with a team of over 1,000 team members who are passionate about their role in the business and excited about the future of the historic Arnotts brand.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts are part of Selfridges Group, which provides leading luxury shopping experiences for millions of customers around the world through iconic, innovative and inspiring retail destinations.

ABOUT SALESFLOOR

Salesfloor is a mobile platform designed for store associates to personalize customer experiences. Salesfloor provides clienteling tools to engage customers, including innovative features that allow online customers to shop live with store associates via online storefronts, live shopping apps and associate marketing tools. An award-winning platform with over 25,000 associates from leading retailers in Apparel, Beauty, Jewelry and Baby/Toys, Salesfloor is redefining the role of today’s associate to drive results and differentiate the customer experience. For more information, visit w ww.salesfloor.net and follow Salesfloor on LinkedIn and Facebook .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29fd712f-26df-460a-9ca9-de1e74f3c8c4

Media contact Ana Bertolucci Director of Marketing ana@salesfloor.net (438)-798-3244

Brown Thomas and Arnotts Empower Store Associates to Personalize Shopping Journeys In-Store and Online Brown Thomas and Arnotts, both prominent Irish retailers that are part of the Selfridges Group, have selected the Salesfloor clienteling platform to modernize the role of their store associates.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.