The World Press Photo Exhibition, Representing the Best Visual Journalism of the Year, Returning to Downtown Phoenix for First Time Since 1994

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Press Photo Exhibition , the acclaimed global press photography exhibit, has confirmed it will return to Downtown Phoenix after more than a 25-year absence.



New York City's World Press Photo Exhibition ended earlier this summer, making Phoenix and Washington, D.C., the only remaining American cities on the exhibition's current schedule (showing through March 2020). The prize-winning pictures visit about 100 cities in 45 countries over the course of a year, and are seen by more than 4 million people.

The Phoenix exhibition will be open daily to the public from Jan. 17 through Feb. 8, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, at Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix Campus, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in the First Amendment Forum.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, opening ceremonies will be held at the exhibition site, convening Phoenix political, business and arts leaders. The program will feature remarks from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication Dean Christopher Callahan and Netherlands Consul General Gerbert Kunst. Tickets can be purchased here: www.worldpressphotophx.com

The exhibition and ceremonies are made possible by local partnerships with Tuft & Needle , Downtown Phoenix Inc. , Davis Miles McGuire Gardner PLLC , The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands , Bank of America , ASU's Cronkite School and CCBG Architects .

Public relations and creative marketing agency Kiterocket , and Vanderzee & Associates , an executive search firm—both with international headquarters located in the Phoenix metro area—spearheaded the endeavor to bring World Press Photo back to the valley. Their efforts include all fundraising, strategic marketing and publicity, and planning and coordination with the Netherlands-based World Press Photo, Arizona-based vendors and government officials. Additionally, the City of Phoenix and Mayor Gallego's office continue to be instrumental in bringing the global event to Downtown Phoenix.

The exhibition comprises submissions from the 2019 World Press Photo Contest, awarding photographers for the best images contributing to the past year of visual journalism. It is the world's leading contest for professional press photographers, photojournalists and documentary photographers.

This year's contest saw 4,738 photographers from 129 different countries enter 78,801 images. An independent jury composed of leading photography professionals selected the winning pictures.

The six images shortlisted for World Press Photo of the Year were: Victims of an Alleged Gas Attack Receive Treatment in Eastern Ghouta by Mohammed Badra (Syria); Almajiri Boy by Marco Gualazzini (Italy); Being Pregnant After FARC Child-Bearing Ban by Catalina Martin-Chico (France/Spain); The Disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi by Chris McGrath (Australia); Akashinga – the Brave Ones by Brent Stirton (South Africa); and Crying Girl on the Border by John Moore (United States). Moore's picture was judged to be Photo of the Year.

A new category in this year's contest and exhibition is "Story of the Year," and is defined as photography that uses visual creativity and skills to produce a story with excellent editing and sequencing to capture or represent an event or issue of great journalistic importance. The three nominees for the World Press Story of the Year were Marco Gualazzini (Italy); Pieter Ten Hoopen (Netherlands/Sweden); and Lorenzo Tugnoli (Italy). Hoopen's The Migrant Caravan won the inaugural honor.

About World Press Photo

Since 1955, the World Press Photo Contest has recognized professional photographers for the best pictures—presented as singles or in stories—contributing to the past year of visual journalism. World Press Photo is an independent, nonprofit organization based in Amsterdam. Read more about the organization, the contest, the photos and the history by visiting worldpressphoto.org .

Media & Sponsorship Inquiries

Andy Lucich

Kiterocket

(602) 502-1397

alucich@kiterocket.com



