Consolidated Communications to Present at Wells Fargo TMT Summit

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) announced Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer of Consolidated Communications, will present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 3:20 p.m. PT.

The event will be webcast live and available on-demand on the Investor Relations section of the Consolidated Communications website .



About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.



Contact:

Jennifer Spaude

Phone: 844-909-2675

jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com



