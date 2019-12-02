Texas College Preparatory Academies Enrolling for 2020-21

/EIN News/ -- Lewisville TX, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas College Preparatory Academy (TCPA) campuses under the ResponsiveEd® umbrella are now accepting student enrollment applications for the 2020-21 school year through January 17, 2020.

Offering free, college preparatory, mastery-based educational options ranging from classical to virtual, schools are responsive to the needs of the communities they serve. With a rigorous curriculum coupled with cutting edge electives, specialized courses and robust extracurricular offerings, TCPA students are prepared for higher education and a competitive job market.

Students can participate in a number of specialized courses including culinary arts, merchandising, media arts, photography, NASA partnerships, video game design, robotics and many more. Sports, arts and other traditional extracurricular activities are also available.



“Open-enrollment is an exciting time for our schools and for the communities we serve,” says Executive Vice President of School Operations Mary Ann Duncan, Ed.D. “With record numbers of families applying to our schools, we encourage families to apply as soon as possible.”

Interested families are encouraged to call (844) 860-9090 to speak to an enrollment specialist or schedule a tour. For more information or to begin the enrollment process online, please visit responsiveed.com/enroll.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.





