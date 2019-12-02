Templeton Emerging Markets Fund ("EMF") Announces Distribution

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE: EMF) today announced a total distribution of $1.1793, comprised of net investment income of $0.6668 per share, short-term capital gains of $0.0888 per share and long-term capital gains of $0.4237 per share, payable on December 31, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 16, 2019 (Ex-Dividend Date: December 13, 2019).



Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $693 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

For more information, please contact Franklin Templeton at 1-800-342-5236.



