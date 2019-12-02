"Zenú" dos Santos trial rescheduled for December 9

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 2 - The trial of former Angolan Sovereign Fund Chairperson, José Filomeno dos Santos "Zenú", begins on December 9, in the Supreme Court (TS) Criminal Chamber, ANGOP learned, on Monday, in Luanda.,

Initially scheduled for 25 September, the trial was postponed at the request of co-defendant Valter Filipe Duarte da Silva's lawyer who had alleged unavailability at that time.

The lawyer was participating, as a constituted lawyer, in the trial held at the Supreme Military Court, which sentenced to three years in prison the former head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service, General António José Maria “Zé Maria”.

"Zenú" faces charges of money laundering and embezzlement crimes, in which the former governor of the Angolan National Bank (BNA), Valter Filipe, Jorge Gaudens Pontes Sebastião and António Samalia Bule Manuel are also accused.

The defendants are charged with the illegal transfer of US $ 500 million from Central Bank to an account on Credit Suisse in London, England.

The transfer was a kind of advance payment to a company formed by the defendants to set up a USD 30 billion financing operation for Angola.

The plan was based on the constitution of a supposed Strategic Investment Fund and the use of Mais Financial Services, S.A. as an instrument of action.

