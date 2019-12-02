UK Halloween Consumer Dynamics & Spending Habits Study, 2019
This report offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of UK consumers for Halloween. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
Halloween performance was weaker than expected as spend and penetration declined across a number of categories, hinting at a turbulent Q4.
Key Highlights
- The proportion of consumers participating in Halloween this year rose by 4.0 ppts versus 2018, the second year in a row that penetration has risen significantly.
- A focus on sustainability ensures shoppers are cutting back on one-use decorative items.
- Non-food specialists are the least browsed and purchased store type for clothing and costume products, as supermarkets dominate the category.
- The Halloween food category has the highest penetration among Halloween shoppers with many of those getting involved with the event, either hosting a party or going trick or treating.
Key Topics Covered
THE KEY FINDINGS
- The Key Findings
- Halloween performance weaker than expected hinting at a turbulent Q4 2019
- ASDA comes out on top in 2019
- More retailers should utilise social media to target Halloween's core younger target audience
- Trend insight - stores
- Trend insight - social media - Online
- Trend insight - social media - Instagram
- Trend insight - social media - Twitter
CONSUMER ATTITUDES
- Key findings
- Halloween shopper penetration
- Halloween retail penetration
- Halloween leisure/going out penetration
- Halloween shopper profile
- Financial wellbeing
- Halloween spending
- Financing spending
- Halloween spending
- Halloween activities
- Halloween statements
- Retailer selection
- Retailer ratings - grocers
- Retailer ratings - non-food retailers
- Buying dynamics - discounts
DECORATIONS
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
CLOTHING & COSTUME PRODUCTS
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
FOOD
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
ENTERTAINMENT & STATIONERY
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
METHODOLOGY
- Technical details: consumer survey work
Companies Mentioned
- ASDA
- boohoo.com
- Missguided
- Matalan
- Marks & Spencer
- Waitrose
- Tesco
- The Range
- Wilko
- Poundland
- Topshop
- ASOS
- Sainsbury's
- B&M
- Amazon
- Morrisons
- Home Bargains
- Aldi
- Boots
- Primark
- WH Smith
- Poundstretcher
- Claire's Accessories
- Netflix
- HMV
