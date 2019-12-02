Kentico Software Is Recognized as an October 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Content Management

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product or service

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, N.H., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kentico Software , a leading provider of digital experience and content management solutions, announced that they were named an October 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Content Management .



According to Gartner, web content management (WCM) is defined as the process of controlling content consumed over one or more digital channels through the use of specific management solutions based on a core repository. These solutions may be procured as commercial products, open-source tools, cloud services or hosted services. The functionality of WCM solutions goes beyond means of simply publishing webpages. It also includes: content creation functions, repositories that organize and provide metadata about content, library services, website management features, a high degree of capabilities such as real-time personalization of visitor interactions, and the ability to integrate well with delivery platforms.

Kentico offers two products for WCM. Kentico EMS is the digital experience platform that offers customers an all-in-one CMS with e-commerce and online marketing features. Kentico Kontent , previously known as Kentico Cloud prior to the recent rebrand, is a flexible Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution that enables collaboration across the entire content lifecycle with flexible content models and workflow that lead to faster content production and consistent experiences across channels.



Customers Rate Kentico Products

To qualify for the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Content Management, vendors must have a product which is aligned to the WCM market, have a rating out of five stars that is equal to or higher than the mean rating for the WCM market, and must meet a Review Coverage requirement defined by Gartner. As of November 15th, 2019, Kentico received 4.4 out of 5 stars for its products, from 242 verified honest customer reviews.

Reviews for Kentico’s EMS product verbatim include:

“ How EMS can be used to streamline CRM process. It is a one stop place for all customer needs. Has wide varieties of functionalities for the customer relationship related tasks.” — Product Specialist in the Manufacturing Industry





It is a one stop place for all customer needs. Has wide varieties of functionalities for the customer relationship related tasks.” — “ EMS provide complete information of Customer- which help to grow and expand business. Over all experience with EMS was excellent, It help to track complete CRM, Helps to expand and grow the business. It can be easily customized based on the requirement.” — Business Development Manager in the Services Industry





Over all experience with EMS was excellent, It help to track complete CRM, Helps to expand and grow the business. It can be easily customized based on the requirement.” — “All in one marketing automation, website management and experience platform. The functionality of this system is pretty good and it has great potential to be able to do more - email marketing, lead scoring, customer profiling etc. It’s easy to move things about and find what you’re looking for.” — Server Administrator in the Services Industry

Kentico Kontent (Kentico Cloud) reviews verbatim include:



“ For Your Business. I have been using this software from the past 11 months to control over my projects, its been a great journey with the Kentico, I find it useful, so far I have not faced any problems during this journey. I recommend you to use for flexible model, collaboration and faster workflow. its a game changer.” — DESIGNER in the Energy and Utilities Industry





I have been using this software from the past 11 months to control over my projects, its been a great journey with the Kentico, I find it useful, so far I have not faced any problems during this journey. I recommend you to use for flexible model, collaboration and faster workflow. its a game changer.” — “ Simple yet powerful. We are mainly Kentico for Content management. it is easy to use and to help end users get full usage of the tool.” — Business Intelligence & Data Analyst in the Services Industry





We are mainly Kentico for Content management. it is easy to use and to help end users get full usage of the tool.” — “Kentico is awesome, I love it. Kеntісо help us improve our landing pages, create offers and other things. All our websites use it and help us to track visitors actions.” — DevOps Engineer in the Services Industry

“We are proud to be named a Customers’ Choice for Web Content Management for the second time this year,” said Petr Palas, Founder and CEO of Kentico Software. “We believe this recognition is a testament to our continued commitment in bringing world-class products and support to the WCM market. We’d like to extend a huge thanks to all our customers.”

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Kentico

Kentico’s products include Kentico EMS, the all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform, and Kentico Kontent, the flexible Content-as-a-Service solution. Kentico EMS allows users to manage content, contacts, and campaigns, track customer journeys, provide global e-commerce functionality, and measure and analyze the results to create and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment. Kentico’s CaaS solution, Kentico Kontent, enables collaboration across the entire content lifecycle and integrates with any systems the customer has adopted. Flexible content models, collaboration, and workflow lead to faster content production and consistent experiences across channels. For more information, please visit www.kentico.com .

All product and company names herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

