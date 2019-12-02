Vishay Intertechnology 2 A to 12 A Synchronous Buck Regulators in Compact 5x5 PowerPAKâ Package Offer Peak Efficiencies of 98 %

Providing Wide Input Voltage Ranges From 4.5 V to 60 V, Versatile Devices Feature Internal Compensation to Reduce External Components

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new families of 2 A to 12 A microBUCK® synchronous buck regulators featuring wide input voltage ranges from 4.5 V to 55 V ( SiC476/7/8/9 ) and 4.5 V to 60 V ( SiC466/7/8/9 ). Combining rugged high performance n-channel trench MOSFETs with a controller in the compact 5x5 PowerPAK® package, the Vishay Siliconix devices deliver high efficiency and power density, while their internal compensation reduces the external component count. The microBUCK regulators announced today share the same controller IC and package outline while providing a range of MOSFET ratings from which designers can select the best combination of cost and performance.



Offering a low 156 µA operating current and peak efficiency up to 98 %, the regulators released today allow designers to increase power density by reducing power losses. Combined with the superior thermal design of the 5 mm x 5 mm PowerPAKâ package, their efficiency enables cooler operation for improved long term reliability while eliminating the need for a heatsink. The microBUCK wide safe operating area gives designers flexibility to support a wide range of operating temperature and current requirements. This allows designers to shrink the PCB size, simplify thermal management, and reduce system costs.

With their input voltage ranges and an adjustable output voltage from 24 V down to 0.8 V, SiC466/7/8/9 and SiC476/7/8/9 family regulators are ideal for a wide range of applications. These include DC/DC converters for industrial and factory automation, home automation, industrial computing, base station power supplies, 5G network equipment and small cells, wall transformer regulation, robotics, drones, battery management systems, power tools, and vending, ATM, and slot machines.

The new SiC46x family devices are the 2 A SiC469, 4 A SiC468, 6 A SiC467, and 10 A SiC466, while the new SiC47x family devices are the 3 A SiC479, 5 A SiC478, 8 A SiC477, and 12 A SiC476. All are footprint-compatible to provide a scalable solution to designers. Highly configurable, the regulators feature adjustable switching frequencies from 100 kHz to 2 MHz, adjustable soft start and current limits, and two operating modes: forced continuous conduction or power save. The internal compensation in both families eliminates the need for external RC networks.

The microBUCK COT architecture delivers ultrafast transient response with minimum output capacitance and tight ripple regulation at light loads. It also enables loop stability regardless of the type of output capacitor used, including low ESR ceramic capacitors. The regulators integrate a robust protection feature set, including output overvoltage protection (OVP), output undervoltage protection (UVP), overcurrent circuit protection (OCP), short circuit protection (SCP) with auto retry, over temperature protection (OTP), and a power good flag.

Samples and production quantities of the SiC466/7/8/9 and SiC476/7/8/9 families are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

