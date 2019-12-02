ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Intelligence Solutions for Sales

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Implement and Operate Data Intelligence Solutions at Companies With Over $50 Million in Revenue

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomInfo, the global leader in Go-To-Market (GTM) intelligence solutions, has been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Intelligence Solutions for Sales . Gartner defines Data Intelligence Solutions for Sales as a market that aims to enhance company master data and market insight information. They are mostly used by B2B sales organizations that are looking to improve their sales execution by empowering their employees with high-quality, real-time data, to win more deals and shorten the sales cycle.



“In a crowded market, solutions in our space start to sound similar, and buyers struggle to tell the difference,” said Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo. “To us, this distinction highlights that when customers actually implement data intelligence solutions, they rate ZoomInfo the highest, and demonstrates that we deliver what we promise to our customers: high-quality intelligence, integrated into their systems that drives shorter sales cycles, higher win rates and more revenue.”

ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg received a 4.4/5 - highest rating, based on 338 ratings, due to reviews such as the following:

“This has been an excellent tool for researching new potential clients within specific markets. It has everything you need to hit the ground running when you start prospecting in new regions. What I am most impressed with is the data quality, that has been very accurate and dependable. Plus it integrates well with Salesforce.” -- Sales and Marketing Professional, Healthcare Industry

“Great layout of the tool, and it is very easy to navigate and use. The accuracy of the data on [the platform] is second to none.” -- Customer Experience Leader, Services

“I cannot think of my work without it. I love its accuracy and human touch... I am very happy with this tool.” -- Market/Competitive Intelligence, Services

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About ZoomInfo

Built over 20 years, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage , accuracy and depth of contacts, companies and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks — including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation and Talent Management applications — ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution , visit www.zoominfo.com .

Company Contact

Anna Fisher

pr@zoominfo.com

617-826-2501

Media Contact

Jack Murphy

Jack.murphy@icrinc.com

646-677-1834



