Analysis on Europe's Online Pharmacy Market, 2017-2019 & 2019-2024
The European Online Pharmacy Market was valued at USD 22,814.45 in the year 2018.
Over the recent years, the European Online Pharmacy Market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare awareness among consumers, rapidly expanding digitalization and E-Commerce buyers and launch of E-prescription in the European countries. However, stereotype of fake pharmacy associated with online pharmacy has been hindering the market growth.
The report has covered and analysed the potential of Europe E-pharma market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Key Topics Covered
1.Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
3.1 Include all kinds of medicine in the E-pharmacy
3.2 Use of social media for expansion of E-pharma in Europe
4. Europe Online Pharmacy Market: Product Outlook
5. Europe Online Pharmacy Market: By Value (2017-2024)
6. Europe Online Pharmacy Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 Europe E-Pharma Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)
6.1.2 Europe E-Pharma Market Size, By Type, 2024 (%)
6.2 Europe Prescription drug E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)
6.3 Europe Over the counter drug E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)
7. Market attractiveness of Europe Online Pharmacy Market - By Type
8. Europe E-Pharma Market: Country Analysis (U.K, Germany, France, Italy)
8.1 Market Attractiveness of Europe E-Pharma Market- By Country
8.1.1 U.K E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)
8.1.2 U.K E-Pharma Market, By Type, By Value (2017-2024)
8.1.3 Germany E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)
8.1.4 Market share of leading E- Pharma companies in Germany
8.1.5 Germany E-Pharma Market, By Type, By Value (2017-2024)
8.1.6 France E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)
8.1.7 France E-Pharma Market, By Type, By Value (2017-2024)
8.1.8 Italy E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)
8.1.9 Italy E-Pharma Market, By Type, By Value (2017-2024)
9. Europe E-Pharma Market: Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market share of Leading Global Companies
10. Europe Online Pharmacy Market Dynamics
10.1 Europe Online Pharmacy Market Drivers
10.1.1 Growing healthcare awareness among consumers
10.1.2 Rising internet accessibility
10.1.3 Expanding digitalization in Europe
10.2 Europe E-Pharma Market Restraints
10.2.1 Online pharmacy is stereotyped as fake pharmacy
10.3 Europe E-PharmaOnline Pharmacy Market Trends
10.3.1 Incorporation of e-doctor along with pharmacy services
10.3.2 Launch of E-prescriptions in European countries
11. Porter's Five Force Analysis
12. SWOT Analysis
13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
14. Company Profiles
14.1 ZurRose
14.2 Shop Apotheke
14.3 Medikamente- per-klick
14.4 Apotea.se
14.5 Apotal.de
