Analysis on Europe's Online Pharmacy Market, 2017-2019 & 2019-2024

The "Europe Online Pharmacy Market: Analysis By Type (Prescription Drugs, Over the Counter Drugs), By Country (UK, Germany, France, Italy) - Sizing, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Online Pharmacy Market was valued at USD 22,814.45 in the year 2018.



Over the recent years, the European Online Pharmacy Market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare awareness among consumers, rapidly expanding digitalization and E-Commerce buyers and launch of E-prescription in the European countries. However, stereotype of fake pharmacy associated with online pharmacy has been hindering the market growth.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of Europe E-pharma market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.



Key Topics Covered



1.Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Include all kinds of medicine in the E-pharmacy

3.2 Use of social media for expansion of E-pharma in Europe



4. Europe Online Pharmacy Market: Product Outlook



5. Europe Online Pharmacy Market: By Value (2017-2024)



6. Europe Online Pharmacy Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Europe E-Pharma Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.2 Europe E-Pharma Market Size, By Type, 2024 (%)

6.2 Europe Prescription drug E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)

6.3 Europe Over the counter drug E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)



7. Market attractiveness of Europe Online Pharmacy Market - By Type



8. Europe E-Pharma Market: Country Analysis (U.K, Germany, France, Italy)

8.1 Market Attractiveness of Europe E-Pharma Market- By Country

8.1.1 U.K E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)

8.1.2 U.K E-Pharma Market, By Type, By Value (2017-2024)

8.1.3 Germany E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)

8.1.4 Market share of leading E- Pharma companies in Germany

8.1.5 Germany E-Pharma Market, By Type, By Value (2017-2024)

8.1.6 France E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)

8.1.7 France E-Pharma Market, By Type, By Value (2017-2024)

8.1.8 Italy E-Pharma Market, By Value (2017-2024)

8.1.9 Italy E-Pharma Market, By Type, By Value (2017-2024)



9. Europe E-Pharma Market: Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market share of Leading Global Companies



10. Europe Online Pharmacy Market Dynamics

10.1 Europe Online Pharmacy Market Drivers

10.1.1 Growing healthcare awareness among consumers

10.1.2 Rising internet accessibility

10.1.3 Expanding digitalization in Europe

10.2 Europe E-Pharma Market Restraints

10.2.1 Online pharmacy is stereotyped as fake pharmacy

10.3 Europe E-PharmaOnline Pharmacy Market Trends

10.3.1 Incorporation of e-doctor along with pharmacy services

10.3.2 Launch of E-prescriptions in European countries



11. Porter's Five Force Analysis



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Company Profiles

14.1 ZurRose

14.2 Shop Apotheke

14.3 Medikamente- per-klick

14.4 Apotea.se

14.5 Apotal.de



