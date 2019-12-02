Urinalysis Market To Reach USD 5,194.6 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Urinalysis Market Size – USD 2,891 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.5%, Urinalysis Industry Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Urinalysis

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid growth in emerging economies and technological development in the Urinalysis diagnostics industry with the advent of portable and battery-operated urinalysis devices is expected to create revenue generation opportunities for manufacturers of urinalysis products. These are the key factors contributing to high CAGR of urinalysis market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinalysis market was valued at USD 2,891 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,194.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%. Urinalysis can provide doctors and physicians with valuable information about patient’s health status, including indications of renal, urological and liver disease, diabetes mellitus, urinary tract infection (UTI) and general hydration. Urinalysis can be used to screen for substances that would not usually be expected to be present in urine, for example, glucose, leucocytes, nitrite and blood. If these substances are present, further analysis of urine and/or blood may be required.

Although urinalysis is an effective screening tool, it should not be used in isolation to guide treatment because false positives, for example, nitrites, and false negatives, for example, glucose, can occur if the sample is contaminated or left to stand for too long. Urinalysis is an effective screening tool that can be used to detect systemic diseases and infections. There are a variety of methods of collecting urine specimens and it is essential to ensure that contamination is limited to reduce the potential for inaccurate results. Reagent strips are a quick and easy method for testing urine and can provide valuable information about a patient’s condition.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2229

New technological advances have paved the way for significant progress in automated urinalysis. Quantitative reading of urinary test strips using reflectometry has become possible, while complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology has enhanced analytical sensitivity and shown promise in microalbuminuria testing. Microscopy-based urine particle analysis has greatly progressed over the past decades, enabling high throughput in clinical laboratories.

Urinary flow cytometry is an alternative for automated microscopy, and more thorough analysis of flow cytometric data has enabled rapid differentiation of urinary microorganisms. Integration of dilution parameters (e.g., creatinine, specific gravity, and conductivity) in urine test strip readers and urine particle flow cytometers enables correction for urinary dilution, which improves result interpretation. Automated urinalysis can be used for urinary tract screening and for diagnosing and monitoring a broad variety of nephrological and urological conditions; newer applications show promising results for early detection of urothelial cancer.

Concomitantly, the introduction of matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time-of-flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) has enabled fast identification of urinary pathogens. Automation and workflow simplification have led to mechanical integration of test strip readers and particle analysis in urinalysis. Over the past two decades, automated urinalysis has undergone remarkable technical progress. Both microscopy- and flow cytometric-based instruments generate reliable results that are clinically useful, and automated test strip reading provides added value. Additional integration of existing technologies may further reduce turn-around times.

Rising prevalence of kidney diseases, implementation of PPACA (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act), and increase in geriatric population are factor propelling the growth of the global urinalysis market. Integrated systems & urinalysis via smartphones and technological advancement present opportunities are boosting the market too. Increase in diabetes cases leads to increased sales of urinalysis dipsticks, disposables, and devices across the globe. However implementation of excise tax on some devices by the U.S. government, stringent regulatory procedures, and the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in low-income countries are factors hindering the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Fully automated urine strip readers and automated urine sediment analyzers which includes UriSed mini and UriSed 2 from 77 Elektronika Kft represent the technologically advanced instruments available in the market

The large number target population and the observed high, unmet clinical needs in under-developed regions provide the market with a large pool of opportunities for potential growth

In 2018, DIRUI Industrial Co. Ltd. launched the FUS 1000 Automated Urine Analyzer.

Automated and semi-automated biochemical urine analyzers, urine sediment analyzers, and microscopic urine analyzers are the widely used instruments in the urinalysis market

The rising prevalence of target diseases including diabetes, kidney diseases, and Urinary Tract Infections and the introduction of technologically advanced, rapid, non-invasive, and user-friendly tools for urinalysis are expected to drive growth of this market

North America is dominating the market, with the highest market share of 30.7% in 2018. The U.S. contributed the largest revenue share to the North American as well as global urinalysis market

The Sediment urinalysis segment is expected to show significant CAGR during the forecast period

Some of the key market players for this market are Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Arkray, Inc. and United Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/urinalysis-market

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Urinalysis market based on the product, test type, application, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Instruments

Consumables

Test type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Biochemical urinalysis

Sediment urinalysis,

Pregnancy & fertility tests

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Diagnosis

Diabetes

UTI

Kidney Disease

Pregnancy

End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals & clinics

Diagnostic laboratories

Home care settings

Research laboratories & institutes

Others Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2229

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data

Photomedicine Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/photomedicine-market

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.