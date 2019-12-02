Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Review 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: Analysis By Packaging Type (Standard, Slim, Square, Caliz), Opening Type, End Users (Beverage, Food, Others), By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC," report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10% by value during 2019-2024.



Over the recent years, Aseptic Carton Packaging market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing growing urban and working population align with rising income and discretionary spending of consumers. Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and burgeoning food and beverage industry has been driving the market of Aseptic Carton Packaging products globally.



Further, increasing working population and rising demand for on-the-go meal because of daily hectic life of the consumer is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest share in the Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market in 2018.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of Aseptic Carton Packaging market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Aseptic Carton Packaging market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Aseptic Carton Packaging: Product Outlook



5. Global Aseptic Carton Packaging: Market Outlook



6. Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Digitalization

6.1.2 Rise in demand for convenient packaging solution for on-the-go consumption

6.1.3 Rising sales of convenience food and beverages

6.1.4 Heightened focus on healthy and balanced diet

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Environmental Issues

6.2.2 Initial High cost of investment for the aseptic Packaging Line

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Shifting of Consumer Preferences

6.3.2 The rise of sustainability consciousness

6.3.3 Burgeoning e-commerce market coupled with online retailing

6.4 Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Market Share of Leading Aseptic Packaging companies

6.4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.4.3 SWOT Analysis



7. Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Analysis

7.1 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Analysis: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2018

7.2 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Analysis: By Volume (Million Square Meter): Year 2014-2018

7.3 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Analysis: By Value (USD Million): Year 2019-2024

7.4 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Analysis: By Volume (Million Square Meter): Year 2019-2024



8. Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: By Segment Analysis

8.1 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: By Packaging Type (Standard, Square, Slim, Caliz)

8.1.1 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: By Packaging Type Share - Year 2018 & 2024

8.1.2 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Size: By Value (USD Million), Year 2014 to 2024

8.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market - By Packaging Type (Year - 2024)

8.2 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: By Opening Type (Twist, Clip, Straw Hole)

8.2.1 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: By Opening Type Share - Year 2018 & 2024

8.2.2 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Size: By Value (USD Million), Year 2014 to 2024

8.2.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market - By Opening Type, Year - 2024)

8.3 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: By End User Type (Beverages, Food & Others)

8.3.1 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: By End User Type Share - Year 2018 & 2024

8.3.2 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Size: By Value (USD Million), Year 2014 to 2024

8.3.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market - By End User Type, Year - 2024)

8.4 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: By Regional Analysis

8.4.1 Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: By Regional Share - Year 2018 & 2024

8.4.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Aseptic Carton Packaging Market - By End User Type, Year - 2024)



Companies Mentioned



Tetra Pak

Amcor Ltd.

Mondi Group

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Greatview

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

WestRock

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5re1n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.