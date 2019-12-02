ThinPrint 12 With Spooler Failure Early Warning System

The new version further improves the stability and reliability of printing environments

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and DENVER, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint, the expert in corporate print management, has released a new version of its ThinPrint Engine printing solution. The on-premises software for remote and virtual desktop printing offers extensive enhancements for stable, high-availability printing environments.



ThinPrint 11 was the first print management solution to introduce load balancing and failover to ensure high-availability enterprise printing. This was an important feature since Windows Server 2012 eliminated print server clusters jeopardizing high-availability printing. High availability remains in demand and ThinPrint 12 adds additional important functionality.

This new version includes an early warning system for spooler problems that examines the speed of spool processes and redirects print jobs to other servers if a timeout occurs. This proactively prevents printing outages. With ThinPrint 12, administrators have a central overview of spooler issues on desktop computers. Also, settings for high availability can be made via group policies. In addition, the ThinPrint Secure Tunnel used for the protected transfer of print data from remote and branch offices to head offices can now be operated in high availability mode. To ensure the failure of one server doesn’t have any negative effect on printing, all connections are dynamically distributed to the existing servers. This means that if one secure tunnel fails, another is automatically used.

“With our new ThinPrint version, we’re once again bringing high availability to a completely new level,” says Charlotte Kuenzell, CEO of ThinPrint. “Furthermore, our customers will benefit from the improved usability with newly added application scenarios as well as wide-ranging performance improvements.”

Another enhancement is that the ThinPrint license server is now multi-client capable. Service providers can now use a single license server for all their tenants, as the user administration is separated, and each end customer can only see and manage their own user and domain structure.

The new version optimizes the dynamic synchronization of ThinPrint licenses with the Active Directory, Printer Self Service usability as well as support for encryption standards and operating systems. Last but not least, a universal installer for Microsoft, Citrix or VMware environments allows ThinPrint 12 to be installed easily and in less than 30 minutes.

An overview of the most important new ThinPrint 12 features can be found at www.thinprint.com/12 and a free demo version at www.thinprint.com/demo .

This ThinPrint press release is available at https://press.thinprint.com, images can be found at https://press.thinprint.com/media

About ThinPrint

Networks are becoming more complex and heterogeneous and end devices more differentiated – whether remote and virtual desktops, PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices, Chromebooks, thin or zero clients, branch offices, home workstations, whether cloud or on-premises. What remains is the need and wish to print from all these workstations. ThinPrint, an expert in enterprise printing solutions for 20 years, always has the right technology on hand for secure, high-performance printing that seamlessly combines with a perfect user experience. ThinPrint’s solutions support all printing innovations, thereby helping to complete and implement advanced technology that ranges from innovative end devices to endpoint printers.

The core focus of the solutions is always simple print infrastructure administration, network performance optimization and user satisfaction. 30,000 corporate customers across all industries and regions as well as more than 100 desktop as a service, and software as a service providers rely on printing solutions from ThinPrint. To complement its cloud portfolio, ThinPrint acquired ezeep and its native cloud technology in 2015. ezeep has now grown to become the leading printing solution for coworking and shared spaces.

ThinPrint’s solutions are developed and tested at the company’s headquarters in Berlin, Germany. In addition, offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Japan and China as well as more than 350 channel partners around the globe provide local presence and support for customers.

Thanks to numerous OEM partnerships, client components of ThinPrint technology are integrated in a large number of terminals, print boxes and thin clients from leading hardware manufacturers. The company’s strategic partnerships with Brother, Citrix Systems, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, IGEL, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Lexmark, Microsoft, OKI, Parallels, Stratodesk, T-Systems, VMware, Wyse Technology, Xerox and 10Zig are especially significant.

Our promise is that with ThinPrint, the printing solution for innovative companies, you can fully master all printing challenges. Now. And in the future.

Press Contacts:

Headquarters: Silke Kluckert, Public Relations Manager, Phone: +49-30-408-198-725, E-mail: press@cortado.com

North America: VisiTech for ThinPrint, Kendra Westerkamp, Phone: +1-720-261-2300

E-mail: CT@visitechpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.