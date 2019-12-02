Global Crop Protection Market Forecasts, 2019-2023, Led by BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, FMC, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, and Sumitomo Chemical

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crop Protection Market (Herbicides, Insecticides & Fungicides): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global crop protection market is estimated to reach US$65.04 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.97% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.



The factors such as increasing population, urbanization, rising global economy, decreasing arable land and growing agriculture production are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by increasing adoption of genetically modified crops, stringent norms and availability of non-genuine products. A few notable trends include rising demand for animal feed, increasing demand for bio-herbicides, the launch of new active ingredients and changing dietary preferences.



The global crop protection market is broadly segmented into four types which are insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and others. Herbicides accounted for the highest share in 2018 and contain more generic products relative to fungicides and insecticides.



The fastest growing regional market in Asia/Pacific due to growing production of grains along with rising population in Asia-Pacific countries, such as India, that have a major impact on the growth of the market. Large scale adoption of herbicides, food security and growing popularity of bio-based crop protection chemicals propelled the demand for crop protection in agriculture. The Americas represents one of the largest markets for crop protection and is already a well-penetrated market.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global crop protection market, segmented into insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and others.

The major regional markets (Asia/Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East/Africa and NAFTA) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the India and Brazil.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF, Bayer, Syngenta AG, FMC, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Sumitomo Chemical) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Crop Protection

1.2 Segmentation of Agrochemicals



2. Global Crop Protection Market

2.1 Global Crop Protection Market by Value

2.2 Global Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Crop Protection Market by Crop Type

2.3.1 Global Grain Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

2.3.2 Global Fruits & Vegetables Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Oil Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

2.3.4 Global Sugar Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global Fibre Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Crop Protection Market by Type

2.4.1 Global Herbicides Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Herbicides Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Herbicides Market by Crop Type

2.4.4 Global Fungicides Market by Value

2.4.5 Global Fungicides Market Forecast by Value

2.4.6 Global Fungicides Market by Crop Type

2.4.7 Global Insecticides Market by Value

2.4.8 Global Insecticides Market Forecast by Value

2.4.9 Global Insecticides Market by Crop Type

2.5 Global Crop Protection Market by Product Type

2.6 Global Crop Protection Market by Region



3. Regional Market

3.1 Asia/Pacific

3.1.1 Asia/Pacific Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 Asia/Pacific Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 India Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 India Crop Protection Market by Type

3.2 Latin America

3.2.1 Latin America Crop Protection Market by Value

3.2.2 Latin America Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Brazil Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

3.2.4 Brazil Crop Protection Market by Type

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Europe Crop Protection Market by Value

3.3.2 Europe Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

3.4 NAFTA

3.4.1 NAFTA Crop Protection Market by Value

3.4.2 NAFTA Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Middle East/Africa

3.5.1 Middle East/Africa Crop Protection Market by Value

3.5.2 Middle East/Africa Crop Protection Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Global Population

4.1.2 Rising Urbanization

4.1.3 Rising Global Economy

4.1.4 Decreasing Arable Land

4.1.5 Growing Agriculture Production

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Animal Feed

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Bio-Herbicides

4.2.3 Implementation of Integrated Pest Management Methods

4.2.4 Launch of New Active Ingredients

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Genetically Modified Crops

4.3.2 Regulatory Requirement

4.3.3 Availability of Non-Genuine Products



5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Crop Protection Market Share by Company

5.1.2 Global Herbicide Market Share by Company

5.1.3 Global Fungicide Market Share by Company

5.1.4 Global Insecticide Market Share by Company

5.2 Latin America

5.2.1 Brazil Crop Protection Market Share by Company

5.3 Asia/Pacific

5.3.1 India Crop Protection Market Share by Company



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Bayer AG

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 BASF SE

6.3 Syngenta AG

6.4 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

6.5 FMC Corporation

6.6 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.



