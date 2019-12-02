Creed confirms €1.14bn paid to date under Basic Payment Scheme – Basic Payment Scheme Balancing Payments Commence

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D., today confirmed that the balancing payments under the 2019 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening have now commenced.

The commencement of the BPS balancing payments now brings the total paid under the 2019 Scheme to date to €1.14bn to over 120,000 farmers. The Minister commented that “In mid-October my Department began issuing 70% advance payments under the BPS to farmers across the country. This year saw 94% of eligible farmers receiving an advance payment in the first pay run. Regular pay runs have been in place since October, and I am happy to confirm that the 30% balancing payments under the BPS have now commenced on schedule.”

The Minister also confirmed that payments under the 2019 National Reserve and the Young Farmers Scheme will also commence alongside payment of the 2019 BPS balancing payment.

The Minister commented “My Department continues to issue payments across a range of schemes at a rate which compares very favourably to the systems in place in other Member State. I am very conscious that these payments provide a significant financial boost for individual farmers and the wider rural economy.”

Regular pay runs will remain in place under the 2019 BPS as further cases are cleared for payment. The Minister urged any farmers who have outstanding queries from the Department to respond as soon as possible in order to facilitate payment. The Minister concluded “the timely processing of payments across schemes remains a key priority for my Department, as I am very aware of the importance of such schemes for the farming community.”

Balancing payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme are scheduled to commence next week.

