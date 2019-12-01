Secretary Rick Perry Calls For Continued Progress On Santa Susana Field Laboratory Cleanup

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On his final day in office, Secretary Perry issued the following statement regarding the cleanup of Santa Susana Field Laboratory.

“I am proud of the work the Department of Energy (DOE) has done to advance the final cleanup of the Energy Technology Engineering Center (ETEC) site at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory in California. From day one, this Administration has made DOE’s Environmental Management mission a top priority. In September, I was the first Energy Secretary to visit the ETEC site, accompanied by state officials and state and local elected representatives, to see first-hand the progress that has been made and the remaining cleanup challenges to be tackled. DOE already has safely demolished more than 250 buildings at the ETEC site. Following my visit, DOE began working with California officials on plans to demolish the last DOE-owned buildings at the site. DOE appreciates the positive relationship it has with the state of California and looks forward to working with state officials on the path forward for conducting this important demolition work in an expeditious manner that is protective of human health and the environment for the people of California.”

