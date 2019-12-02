Globex Engages Canaccord Genuity as Financial Advisor

/EIN News/ -- ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced a process to explore and develop additional transactions with a view to enhancing shareholder value. Globex has retained Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord Genuity”) as the Company’s financial advisor to assist in this undertaking.



Canaccord Genuity is a leading independent global investment bank and has significant experience and exposure to the mining and exploration sectors.



This process has not been initiated as a result of receiving any offer and there are no assurances that any additional transactions will be undertaken. Rather, it is being undertaken with an eye to creating greater shareholder value by maximizing the potential of Globex's numerous assets.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, President and CEO of Globex.

