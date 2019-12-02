Bolder Surgical achieves joint development milestone with Intuitive Surgical

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolder Surgical is excited to acknowledge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of the da Vinci Energy E-100 generator from Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), a global technology leader in robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery.

The introduction of the new generator is a result of the previously announced licensing and joint development agreement between Intuitive and Bolder Surgical. This launch represents an important milestone established in the agreement between the two companies.

The E-100 advanced bipolar generator is compatible with the da Vinci X and da Vinci Xi systems, and will power two advanced energy instruments in the da Vinci Energy portfolio, Vessel Sealer Extend and SynchroSeal™.

“We are extremely pleased to achieve this milestone in the joint development agreement with Intuitive Surgical, which extends greater access to precise vessel-sealing technology to the broader adult surgical market,” said Robert Kline, CEO of Bolder Surgical.

About Bolder Surgical (formerly JustRight Surgical)

Bolder Surgical develops and markets mini-laparoscopic surgical devices that improve and enable laparoscopic procedures in patients where access is limited and visibility reduced. Bolder Surgical technologies were developed by a proven team of medical device professionals working closely with world-renowned surgeons. Bolder Surgical is the first and only company to secure FDA clearance for a low-power electrosurgical device, the 3mm Vessel Sealer, used specifically for pediatric patients. The Company also developed the world’s first 5mm Mechanical Stapler with a pediatric indication. Bolder Surgical instruments are currently in use in hundreds of hospitals in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

