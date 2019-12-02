IDG Honors Enterprise Security Leaders with Inaugural CSO Hall of Fame Class

Honorees will be recognized at the CSO50 Conference + Awards in April 2020

BOSTON, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG's CSO – the premier security media brand providing insight into business risk leadership – is pleased to announce the inaugural CSO Hall of Fame class. After careful consideration, ten security executives were selected for this distinguished honor – each representing an impressive collection of accomplishments as senior business risk leaders.

CSO Hall of Fame

The CSO Hall of Fame is a personal leadership award that celebrates outstanding achievement in the security field. This recognition is bestowed upon the men and women whose work has advanced the CSO/CISO role, secured business, and inspired others in the industry. Hall of Fame inductees have demonstrated significant business impact and vision within the security space, helping to develop a strong security posture within their respective organizations.

While the business risk landscape continues to change at breakneck speed, CSO Hall of Fame members have minimized threats through creative tactics and sharpened security strategy. The 2020 honorees have served as security thought leaders for many years, compiling proven track records of success.

“The inaugural CSO Hall of Fame class represents an elite group of visionaries in the security field,” said Bob Bragdon, SVP/Publisher, CSO. “Each individual has taken an innovative approach to enhancing their organization’s security posture. As technology rapidly advances and exposes new threats to enterprises, our Hall of Famers have remained ahead of the curve setting the standard in the industry.”

CSO50 Conference + Awards

Honorees will be recognized at the CSO50 Conference + Awards taking place April 27 – 29, 2020, at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort in Scottsdale, AZ. The annual conference draws 200+ security decision-makers for three days of peer interaction, education and engagement. Attendees travel from across the U.S. to learn from industry experts and top vendors as they seek out information on security solutions and best practices.

The 2020 CSO50 Conference + Awards will focus on the most pressing issues in enterprise security and feature innovation stories from the nation’s top security leaders – including members of the inaugural CSO Hall of Fame class.

“In a time when security’s value to the business has never been clearer, having the right security leaders in place is critically important,” remarked Amy Bennett, Executive Editor of CSO. “Our inductees have been instrumental in advancing the practice of security in their own organizations and in the security community. We look forward to celebrating the 2020 Hall of Fame class at the upcoming CSO50 Conference + Awards and hearing their unique perspectives on IT security and business leadership.”

2020 CSO Hall of Fame Class

Tim Callahan , SVP, Global CISO, Aflac

, SVP, Global CISO, Aflac Dave Estick , CISO, Starbucks

, CISO, Starbucks Jamil Farshchi , CISO, Equifax

, CISO, Equifax Emily Heath , Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign

, Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign Brad Maiorino , CISO, Thomson Reuters

, CISO, Thomson Reuters Kathy Orner , VP, Chief Risk Officer, CWT

, VP, Chief Risk Officer, CWT Jim Routh , Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual

, Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual Gregory Wood , SVP, Technology Risk Management & Security, The Walt Disney Company

, SVP, Technology Risk Management & Security, The Walt Disney Company Timothy Youngblood, Corporate VP, CISO, McDonald’s

In addition to the honorees listed above, we are proud to induct Michael Assante posthumously for his work with the SANS Institute and Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Register to Attend

To learn more about the 2020 CSO50 Conference + Awards and register to attend, please visit www.csoconference.com .

Opportunities to Partner

The CSO50 Conference + Awards is proud to have HP Inc and West Monroe Partners as Conference Underwriters, as well as Attivo Networks, Code42 and Synopsys as partners for the event. For information about partnership opportunities , please contact Bob Bragdon at bob_bragdon@idg.com .

About the CSO Hall of Fame

The CSO Hall of Fame recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of information risk management and security. In its inaugural year, the CSO Hall of Fame inductees were selected by the editors of CSO and its advisors and executives. Because of the connected nature of today’s business environments, managing the operational risk of any single organization is of vital importance. The CSO Hall of Fame inductees exemplify the qualities of leadership and excellence and, by their example, contribute to the improvement of security across all organizations.

About CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision-makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO’s award-winning website ( CSOonline.com ), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience.

To assist CSOs in educating their organizations’ employees on corporate and personal security practices, CSO also produces the quarterly newsletter Security Smart . CSO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com .

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

