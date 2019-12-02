Zhaga Book 18 Ed. 2.0 has been published

/EIN News/ -- Zhaga member companies can now access the specification and certify luminaires according to the Zhaga-D4i certification program. Dekra and Intertek are the accredited test centres.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhaga Book 18 Ed. 2.0 specifies the mechanical, electrical and communication interfaces between luminaires and sensors and/or communication modules. This includes details for a solution with two modules.



Book 18 Ed. 2.0 brings together complementary specifications from the Zhaga Consortium and the D4i specifications from the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA). Zhaga and DiiA have collaborated to achieve true plug-and-play interoperability, a strong benefit for specifiers, purchasers, installers and end users.

A plug-and-play, socket-based connectivity system makes it easy to add or upgrade sensors and/or communication modules, which in turn enables luminaires to keep pace with rapid developments in digital networking and sensing technology while module makers can continue to innovate and diversify using an open global interface standard. By replacing the module rather than the entire luminaire, the luminaire is future-proofed, an essential requirement in Smart City lighting.

The new Zhaga-D4i certification is available for LED luminaires that have a powered Zhaga Book 18 receptacle and use LED control gears meeting the D4i requirements. Luminaires can now be certified by Dekra and Intertek , as the Zhaga accredited test centres. Luminaire OEMs intending to develop products for Zhaga-D4i certification benefit from the availability of Zhaga-certified receptacles and D4i-certified LED control gears from a number of vendors.

The certification of Zhaga-D4i modules, i.e. sensors and/or communication devices with a Zhaga Book 18 plug and D4i compatibility, is expected to open in Q1 2020.

More information on the Zhaga-D4i certification program is available in an article in the May/June issue of LED Professional Review (see the article) . Zhaga Book 18 Ed. 2.0 is available to Zhaga’s Regular and Associate members.

About Zhaga

Zhaga is a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers) and connectivity fit systems. This helps to streamline the LED lighting supply chain, and to simplify LED luminaire design and manufacturing. Zhaga continues to develop specifications based on the inter-related themes of interoperable components, smart and connected lighting, and serviceable luminaires. For more information, visit www.zhagastandard.org .

Contact Details

Dee Denteneer, Secretary General, Zhaga Consortium, email: secgen@zhagastandard.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e14b9fb2-c478-428a-ac18-109ca8eb5ee4





Zhaga DiiA D4i Zhaga and DiiA Collaboration D4i



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.