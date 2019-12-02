Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces New Affordable Housing Advisory Council Members

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that it has appointed five members to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Council). The Council serves an important role in helping FHLBank Atlanta fulfill its affordable housing mission, and works closely with the FHLBank Atlanta board of directors to ensure the housing needs of communities within the Bank’s district are met.



New Members:

Dewayne Alford is a former Captain of the United States Army and is currently the Executive Director and CEO of the Housing Authority of Rock Hill in Rock Hill, SC. Mr. Alford has over 25 years of experience in housing and economic development. His initiatives at the Housing Authority include the development of a nonprofit organization designed to develop affordable housing opportunities and promote comprehensive economic development, which has led to the substantial rehabilitation and preservation of affordable housing in his community. Mr. Alford has experience with numerous funding sources including housing tax credits, Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME funds, and the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program. Previously, Mr. Alford held a number of leadership roles at the Virginia Association of Housing and Community Development Officials, including president and board member. Mr. Alford graduated cum laude from North Carolina A&T University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Althea Broughton is a partner in the Atlanta based law firm Arnall Golden Gregory, and is co-chair of the firm’s Real Estate Practice Group. Ms. Broughton’s additional roles at the firm have included co-chair of the Affordable Housing Team and co-chair of the Diversity Committee. Her current practice includes the representation of developers and owners in structuring and closing commercial real estate transactions, focusing on conventional, mixed-income and affordable housing development transactions. Her practice regularly involves the use of federal, state and local subsidies, including low-income housing and other tax credits. Ms. Broughton’s career in affordable housing began in 1996. Among her many achievements, Ms. Broughton was recognized in 2014 as the winner of the National CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Impact Award for Economic and Community Improvement. Ms. Broughton earned a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and a juris doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Larry Hanson is the Executive Director of the Georgia Municipal Association. Previously, Mr. Hanson served as the City Manager of Valdosta, Ga., for over 22 years where he directed all community development and economic activities of the city, including programs and initiatives for affordable housing. He has received numerous awards for his leadership and service. In 2010 he received the Pillar of Professional Management Award for outstanding leadership and professional service from the Georgia City-County Management Association. In 2018, Mr. Hanson was recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians. Mr. Hanson previously served on the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Board as Vice Chairman and has recently been appointed to serve on the Board of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Mr. Hanson graduated from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor of General Studies with a concentration in business, sociology, physical education, and recreation.

Brian McLaughlin is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Community Development, a leading affordable housing developer and manager in the mid-Atlantic region. As a 22-year executive of the housing finance and community development industry, his roles have stretched across the nonprofit, public, and for-profit sectors. His real estate work spans development of market rate, workforce, and tax credit supported housing, and projects range from master planning for the new home of the Ronald McDonald House of Maryland to building a community-based hospital. Mr. McLaughlin is also the former Assistant Secretary for Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development. He is an honors graduate of Duke University and holds a master’s degree in city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in economics from American University.

C. Jeffrey Rice is the President of Guilford Partners, Inc., a multifamily development and management company in Montgomery, Ala. In addition, he serves on the advisory board of the Landmarks Foundation of Montgomery, which works as an independent entity on community preservation and restoration projects within the city of Montgomery, Ala. Mr. Rice has more than 25 years of experience in the formation, development, management, and disposition of real estate portfolios throughout the Southeastern region of the United States. His experiences with the development, construction process, and management of properties have given him a full understanding of all facets involved in the structuring, financing, and development of real estate projects, both conventional and tax credit properties. Mr. Rice earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance from Auburn University.

About the Affordable Housing Advisory Council

FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council comprises 15 representatives from a diverse group of community and nonprofit organizations actively involved in providing or promoting low- and moderate-income housing and community lending within FHLBank Atlanta’s district. The Advisory Council provides advice to FHLBank Atlanta’s board of directors regarding ways in which the Bank can enhance the effectiveness of its housing finance and community lending mission.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $6.2 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 911,000 households.

