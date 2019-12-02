World Irrigation Controller Markets, Forecast to 2023 - Smart Irrigation Controller Sales Set to Soar

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Irrigation Controller Market Outlook to 2023 - By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Type of System (Sensor Based System, Weather Based System) and By Type of Application (Agriculture and Non-Agriculture)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for manufacturers, distributors, resellers, end-users, government and potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.



Market Size



Irrigation controller market is still in the developing stage and a lot of technological advancements are expected with improvement in wireless technology and miniaturization of hardware. Irrigation controller products registered a double digit CAGR from the period 2013 to 2018.



The growth was mainly driven by an increasing number of financial aid for farmers, adoption of modern irrigation techniques, development of landscape in cities and adoption of specialized farming techniques in cities and urban areas. Technological innovations and increasing focus on water conservation have also increased demand for irrigation controllers. Wide implementation of various drip irrigation technologies played an important role in driving demand for irrigation controllers in recent years.



Market Segmentation



By Region: North America was the biggest market for irrigation controller products accounting for the majority of the market in 2018. It was followed by European and Asia-Pacific regions. Adoption of Modern Irrigation Techniques over the years and rapid digitalization along with improvement in wireless connectivity has greatly boosted the ease of operation and was the major reason behind the growth in these regions. Most of the countries present in this region have disposable income higher than the global average due to which end-users in these countries can afford the purchase irrigation controllers.



By Type of System: The market is dominated by sensor based systems as they are more reliable and have been in market for a much longer time. Sensor based systems are widely prevalent because of their low cost as compared to weather based irrigation controllers. However, the weather based systems are gradually gaining market share considering they can provide better water input based on real time weather conditions.



By Type of Products (Basic Controllers, Tap Timers and Smart Controllers): The basic controllers have the highest market share. It is followed by smart controllers and tap timers, both of which acquire almost similar market share. Ease of operation and low cost are the key factors for their high usage.



Competitive Landscape



The manufacturers of irrigation controller products sell their offerings to end-users through distributors, online retailing and direct institutional selling. The report focuses on discussing the competitiveness of the major manufacturers and strategies used by them to differentiate in the market. The market is dominated by major global players although the entrance of some other players has resulted in a change in market dynamics. The report clarifies the parameters to differentiate one competitor from others and measures through which a product can be evaluated from the perspective of end-users.



Future Outlook



The market for irrigation controllers is estimated to grow by double digit in the next five years and is expected to be nearly double by 2022. This market will be primarily driven by the sale of smart irrigation controllers which will acquire the majority of market share. The market will primarily grow due to requirements of water-conserving equipment, digitalization of homes, shortage of water and increase in awareness among the farmers.



The North American region is expected to grow at the fastest rate and will be mainly driven by the adoption of high value technologically advanced products. Collaborating communities and technological innovations in the irrigation sector is expected to drive the global irrigation controller market in the future.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Segmentation

Competition Scenario

Future Outlook

2. Appendix

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviation

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Research Methodology

Approach - Market Sizing

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. Global Irrigation Controller Market Overview

3.1. Value Chain in Irrigation Controller Market



4. Global Irrigation Controller Market Size, 2013-18



5. Global Irrigation Controller Market Segmentation, 2018

5.1. By Sensor Based and Weather Based System Systems, 2018

5.2. By Basic Controllers, Smart Controllers, and Tap Timers, 2018

5.3. By Non-Agriculture and Agricultural applications, 2018

By Non-Agriculture Applications (Residential, Sports Ground/ Golf Course, Others), 2018

By Agriculture Applications (Open Field, Controlled Environment Agriculture), 2018

5.4. By Drip and Sprinkler Irrigation, 2018

5.5. By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of the World), 2018

5.5.1. Country Profile Irrigation Controller Market

USA

Spain

Italy

China

India

United Kingdom

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

6. Market Share of Major Players in Global Irrigation Controller Manufacturers, 2018



7. Company Profile of Major Companies in Global Irrigation Controller Market

7.1. Rain Bird

7.2. Netafim

7.3. The Toro Company

7.4. Hunter Industries

7.5. Weathermatic



8. Major Mergers and Acquisitions in Irrigation Controller market



9. Parameters Influencing Market

9.1. Porter 5 Force Analysis

9.2. SWOT Analysis

9.3. Product Selection Process

9.4. Global Irrigation Controller Market Technological Trends

9.5. Restraints in Global Irrigation Controller Market

9.6. Growth Drivers in Global Irrigation Market

9.7. Trends in Global Irrigation Controller Market



10. Future Projections to Global Irrigation Controller Market, 2018-2023

10.1. Global Irrigation Controller Market Segmentation, 2018-2023

10.1.1. By Sensor Based And Weather Based System, 2018-2023

10.1.2. By Agriculture and Non Agriculture Application, 2018-2023

By Type of Non Agriculture Application (Residential, Sports Ground/Golf Course and Others), 2018-2023

By Type of Agriculture Application (Open Field and Controlled Environment Agriculture), 2018-2023

10.1.3. By Type of Product (Basic Controller, Smart Controller and Tap Timers), 2018-2023

10.1.4. By Drip/Trickle and Sprinkler 2018-2023

10.1.5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the World), 2018-2023

10.2. Key Startups in Irrigation Management



11. Analyst Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Hunter Industries

Hydropoint Data Systems

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation

Netafim

Rachio

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries

Weathermatic

