Smart Electricity Meters - World Market Outlook to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Electricity Meters Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market research provides insights into the latest developments in the market, including forecasts on unit shipments, associated revenue for all major regions and also insights on which country markets are the key to growth.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key drivers and restraints for the growth of the smart meter market and what impact will they have over the forecast period?

What is the current penetration of smart metering in key global markets?

Which regions and countries offer the best prospects for growth over the forecast period?

What are the predominant communication technologies in key country markets and what is the potential for change in the future?

Who are the key participants in the global and regional markets?

The global smart meter market continued to register strong growth in 2018, as major rollouts continued to accelerate, pilot projects became larger projects and the first second-generation smart meter installations occurred. China will remain the most important country market, accounting for approximately 50% of shipments across the forecast period, as the country replaces its first generation of meters on an eight-year cycle.

Europe will be the second most important regional market, with France, Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom all making major advances and with Spain completing its rollout. Europe leads the second wave of metering, with Italy and Sweden both starting to replace existing meters, and with Finland and Denmark expected to follow suit in 2022.



Network operators and utilities in these countries are demanding higher levels of functionalities from meters in order to be able to offer additional services to customers and enable real-time monitoring of energy consumption. The North American market, a hive of activity in the beginning of the 2010s, has returned to growth with a combination of second-generation metering, smaller utilities rolling out smart metering and higher replacement rates for the existing base, all likely to drive growth in the future.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) market is currently dominated by the rollout in Japan, but over the forecast period, there will be strong growth in South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Pakistan and the Philippines. Rounding up the remaining regions, the UAE is the key market in the Middle East, whilst Uzbekistan is challenging Russia as the most important market in the CIS region. The demand in South America remains low, but there is still a long-term potential for recovery. Africa remains focused on pilot projects.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Associated Research and Multimedia on Energy & Environment

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study will Answer

Unit Shipment Market Share by Region

Market Overview

Potential Technologies of the Future - LPWAN

Smart Meters as Grid Intelligent Devices

Evolving Smart Metering Business Models

Smart Metering Analytics for Edge Intelligence

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Smart Electricity Meters Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total Smart Electricity Meters Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Smart Electricity Meters Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Service-based Models

Growth Opportunity 2 - Grid Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 3 - Game Changers

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. North America Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

8. Europe Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

9. APAC (Excluding China) Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

10. China Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

11. South America Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

12. Russia and the CIS Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

13. The Middle East Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

14. Africa Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

15. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

16. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Market Engineering Methodology

Partial List of Other Market Participants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlkyr6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.