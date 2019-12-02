Zadara Accelerates SQL Server Database Migration to the Cloud

New Storage-as-a-Service Solution Removes Complexity, Hidden Risks and Expenses; Enables Phased Approach to the Cloud

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #2629 -- In another example of how it simplifies enterprise storage in a hybrid world, Zadara Storage Inc. today announced a new solution that enables enterprises to migrate SQL Server database apps to the cloud – in a phased manner. This week at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, Zadara will highlight the new offering along with all the features of its fully-managed, hybrid cloud storage platform.

High availability (HA) is imperative to a well-architected SQL Server environment and modernizing business-critical applications. While Microsoft SQL Server Enterprise Edition provides a mechanism for doing so, it is costly for organizations that only need its HA features. But according to hybrid cloud storage leader Zadara, it doesn’t have to be this way. Zadara’s service offering allows users to meet their high-availability requirements using SQL Standard Edition within the AWS environment – providing them with the ability to maintain HA without the cost of SQL Enterprise Edition. In addition, applications can be migrated to AWS without any code changes.

“Our newest offering is the latest example of Zadara’s ability to deliver real business value,” said Oded Kellner, vice president, product management at Zadara. “We are helping customers navigate the hidden risks and unnecessary expenses that have plagued so many SQL Server migrations to public clouds – with greater reliability, faster performance and increased security capabilities.”

Key Enterprise NAS and SAN Features:

All flash, flash-cached hard disk and hard disk only storage arrays

NAS file (NFS, SMB with full Active Directory integration) and iSCSI block interfaces

Multi-level redundancy (nodes, network, controllers, data paths, etc.)

Every virtual storage array (VPSA) has dedicated resources

Key Enterprise Storage Capabilities:

Full support for Windows Server Failover Cluster (WSFC)

Simultaneous data presentation across availability zones, regions and clouds

VSS snapshots for application consistent copies

Zero copy instant clones

Snapshot-based replication and migration

Thin provisioning

Deduplication and compression

AES-256 bit encryption at-rest and in-flight

User-managed encryption keys

Native backup to Amazon S3

In addition to highlighting its STaaS platform at AWS re:Invent, Zadara will conduct 5-minute presentations every half-hour in its booth (#2629) detailing how companies can add enterprise storage to AWS. Zadara will also speak in the Veeam booth (#3007) about strategies for streamlining multi-tier backup.

Zadara’s hybrid cloud storage platform is available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. For more information about Zadara’s solutions, please visit www.zadara.com .

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed. The Zadara approach is simple – offer everything that an enterprise needs when it comes to storage in the business model of services. Zadara offers enterprise cloud storage as a fully-managed service, bringing a simplified experience to enterprises of all types and sizes. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's proprietary, pay-only-for-what-you-use service promises 100% uptime. Helping Zadara keep this promise is a worldwide operational support system, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, that provides expert hosting, services and support. More information can be found at www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a32ed45-6d36-4174-bd4e-dc4b8861ef5b.





SQL Standard Edition With its hybrid cloud storage platform, Zadara enables enterprises to migrate SQL Server database apps to the cloud in a phased manner – without the cost and complexity of SQL Enterprise Edition.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.