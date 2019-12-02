Cosemi Extends USB Active Optical Interconnect Leadership to Support Burgeoning Machine Vision Market

New USB 3.1 G2 Active Optical Cables with Micro-B Locking Remove Distance Limitations, Scale to Meet Industry 4.0 Requirements

/EIN News/ -- YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) is here – and it’s changing the face of manufacturing. Machine vision systems are stepping in to the automation process to act as the ‘eyes on the ground’ in day-to-day operations, and USB’s high data transmission rates make it the perfect interface for these applications. However, industrial environments present challenges in terms of environmental conditions, equipment security concerns and more – often necessitating host computers to be located off of the factory floor. With current USB copper cable solutions able to reach only 5 meters, installation options have been severely limited – until now. In a move that expands its USB interconnect leadership, Cosemi Technologies Inc., a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, has solved these issues with the introduction of a new USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A to Locking Micro-B, plug-and-play hybrid Active Optical Cable (AOC).



Cosemi is the first company to mass manufacture USB AOCs that simultaneously support USB 3.1 G2 and USB 2.0. This new addition to their AOC product line is an extension of their expertise, enabling the company to meet the unique needs of machine vision and Industry 4.0 applications. In addition to their ability to extend machine vision signals beyond single digit lengths in a thin, flexible, single reach solution, Cosemi’s new AOCs include a Micro-B screw locking mechanism for increased reliability in demanding industrial environments. These AOCs are optionally available with standard flex or super high-flex requirements based on the industrial automation environment.

“The increasing adoption of Industrial 4.0 technologies calls for connectivity solutions that support vision systems with high resolution, longer length and vibrant motion flexibility,” noted Adrian Collins, director of marketing for Cosemi. “With this in mind, we have expanded our AOC product lineup to support the need for reliable industrial imaging solutions that help decrease production time and enhance quality control capabilities.”

Cosemi's USB AOCs, built on the company’s patented hybrid AOC platform, combine the control and power of a copper cable with the high-speed data transfer of fiber optics to support any length up to 100 meters. Cosemi designs its USB AOCs from the ground up to meet the evolving needs of different markets, which now demand connectivity with simpler cabling, native bandwidth and zero conversions or compressions – all at lower costs.

USB 3.1 G2 AOCs – Key Features:

Fiber optic strands extend signal with zero latency and zero signal compression over distances of up to 100 meters.

Support for the USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard brings data transfers of up to 10 Gbps, which is 20 times faster than USB 2.0 and doubles the speed of USB 3.0.

Provides a much ‘cleaner’ signal than external signal booster solutions – at a lower cost.

Cosemi will begin sampling its new USB 3.1 G2 AOCs with USB Micro-B locking connector in Q1 2020. The company will be on hand at the International Technical Exhibition on Image Technology and Equipment (ITE) from December 4-6 at Pacifico Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan, to highlight the new solutions. Demonstrations can be seen at AIC-Vision Corporation’s booth #106.

"Thanks to its commitment to the higher bandwidth and speed of the USB 3.1 interface, the machine vision market is an excellent use case for our hybrid AOC solutions – and ITE is the ideal venue for their debut,” said Larry Huang, Cosemi’s business development manager for machine vision applications. "Our ITE demonstration will be the first conducted jointly with our Japanese partner AIC-Vision.”

To schedule a meeting at ITE, please contact Larry Huang at larry.huang@cosemi.com or (949) 383-6205. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com.

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

USB 3.1 G2 Active Optical Cable Cosemi’s new USB 3.1 G2 active optical cables remove distance limitations and can scale to meet the needs of machine vision and Industry 4.0 applications. Included is a Micro-B screw locking mechanism for increased reliability in industrial environments.



